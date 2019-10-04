

Congratulations to Paul Wightman of Mangawhai who was the most successful Northlander in last weekend's premier singles held in North Harbour and Auckland.

He reached the final of the Ivan Kostanich Memorial singles where he was runner-up to Aiden Takarua of Point Chevalier Bowling Club.

This Sunday sees the first of the representative fixtures when Northland teams will travel to North Harbour for the first competition of the season.

Northland squads have been named as follows:

Men:

Singles: Daniel Hood, Brooke Tippett

Pairs: Gordon Bond/Dean McMurchy, George Lyddiard/Kevin Robinson

Fours: Dusty Reader/Paul Price/Paul Shotter/Keith Stewart, Kelvin Bint/Sam Nelson/Richie Naera/David Frame

Women:

Anne Bateman, Eva Chrol, Maree Attwood, Glenys Sandilands, Dawn Owens, Chris Budge, Carol Neeley, Linda Pedro, Diane Strawbridge, Leanne Stewart, Jill Stewart, Judy McKenzie, Mona Guttenbeil, Wendy Stewart, Diane Klomp, Sue Rokstad, Sue Wightman, Maureen Parker, Ann Muir

One to five-year men: Keith Kineham, Dave Smith, Gordon Wright, Ron Burgin, Scott Morrison, John Hooson, Geoff Wood, Matt Lennan, Lance Michell

One to five-year women: Elaine Hamber, Skye Renes, Christine Lineham, Lyn Springett, Janice Little, Judy Morgan, Michelle Harrington, Janene Thurgood, Karina Cooper, Jenny Burgin

Good bowling to you all.

The entries are now open for the centre open fours for men and women to be played October 19-20. Please enter through the centre website, email or entry form in the Centre hand book. Remember no phone entries, please. Entries close on Thursday, October 10.

The Bowls3Five event on Sky TV starts on October 22 and is being played three nights a week live. Eight teams will be competing in this New Zealand wide event so mark this in your television viewing calendar. This event runs through until December.

The centre version of Bowls3Five for 2019-20 season will start on Wednesday, November 27. This year there will be two divisions open (nine players) and one-five-year (three

players) per team. Entry forms have gone to all clubs so please start getting your players for this event together.

Club tournaments for next week are: tomorrow - Arapohue Classic fours, Sunday - Onerahi AC triples, Tuesday - Waipū women's pairs, Wednesday - Mangawhai MX triples, Maungatapere AC triples, Thursday - Dargaville MX triples, October 12-13 - club championships.