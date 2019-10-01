

Northland's combined senior secondary schools development cricket team have claimed their first scalp of their Melbourne tour with a 86-run win over Trinity Grammar College on Tuesday.

A stunning Melbourne day greeted the visitors as Northland captain Luke Trigg won the first toss of the 12-day tour and elected to bat in their 50-over fixture. After an initial period of trouble which saw openers Trigg and Will Crum dismissed inside seven overs, number four batsman Max Turner buckled down.

Turner, who hit 12 boundaries and one 6, amassed an impressive 94 off 106 balls, overcoming a tough wicket early on to find his timing, reaching his half-century with a 6 over mid-wicket.

Supported well by No 5 batsman Luke Halligan who scored 31, Turner led his team to 184 all out in the 46th over.

Advertisement

Northland's bowling effort proved destructive early as opening bowler Nathan Parkes removed both of the home side's openers within nine overs to go towards his final figures of two wickets for five runs off five overs.

Northland off-spinner Vincent von Mulert-Carvell had the batsmen pinned down with a very tight spell of bowling in the middle of the innings, finishing with two wickets for 13 off eight overs.

A stunning catch from Sam Webb and a sharp run-out by Kobe Walters put the result beyond doubt as Trinity fell for just 98 runs after 45 overs.

The touring team played Caulfield Grammar School yesterday and will play Haileybury College today. Results and live-scoring can be found on the CricHQ website.