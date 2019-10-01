A double from Luka Clark helped Northland's under-15 boys' hockey team to a 3-nil win over Counties Manukau in their first national under-15 boys' premier tournament game on Monday.

Playing at the Northland Hockey Centre in Whangārei, Clark scored first after 20 minutes which was quickly added to three minutes later by Northland's Javahn Jones to see the home team leading 2-nil at halftime.

Clark completed his brace in the 55th minute which wrapped up the result on the first day of the week long tournament. Northland followed up the win with a 3-nil victory over Wairarapa yesterday. Northland play their third game today against Manawatū at 10:15am at the Northland Hockey Centre.

Competition results and draws can be found on the Hockey NZ website.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went to Monday's game and captured the action.

Northland's Joe Trigg keeps a wary eye on the ball as he rushes down the field on Monday. Photo / John Stone

Northland's Javahn Jones (right) puts himself in between the ball and the goal. Photo / John Stone

Northland's Henry Storey puts on the afterburners as he races a Counties Manukau player to the ball on Monday. Photo / John Stone

Northland players rush out of the goalmouth to defend a penalty corner. Photo / John Stone

Northland players Issac Going and Hugo Waldegrave (right) try to win the ball from a Counties Manukau player. Photo / John Stone

The strategies employed by Northland's under-15 boys' hockey team worked perfectly against Counties Manukau on Monday. Photo / John Stone