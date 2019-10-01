A double from Luka Clark helped Northland's under-15 boys' hockey team to a 3-nil win over Counties Manukau in their first national under-15 boys' premier tournament game on Monday.
Playing at the Northland Hockey Centre in Whangārei, Clark scored first after 20 minutes which was quickly added to three minutes later by Northland's Javahn Jones to see the home team leading 2-nil at halftime.
Clark completed his brace in the 55th minute which wrapped up the result on the first day of the week long tournament. Northland followed up the win with a 3-nil victory over Wairarapa yesterday. Northland play their third game today against Manawatū at 10:15am at the Northland Hockey Centre.
Competition results and draws can be found on the Hockey NZ website.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went to Monday's game and captured the action.