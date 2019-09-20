Northland's future sevens stars were on show on Thursday the under-15 rugby sevens competition in Kerikeri.
Kerikeri High School's boys team performed well on home turf, taking out the boys division while the school's girls team finished fourth.
Photographer Debbie Beadle braved the rain to catch the action on Thursday.
Okaihau College's Cameron Jobe charges up the field with ball in hand, leaving players in the dust. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Final results:
Boys: 1st: Kerikeri High School 2nd: Otamatea High School 3rd: Okaihau College 4th: Rodney College 5th: Kamo High School 6th: Northland College
Okaihau College's Rico Edwards (right) gets hit hard in the tackle by a Northland College defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Kamo High School's Tawera Hauwai (left) tries to escape the clutches of an Otamatea High School defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Girls:
1st: Whangārei Girls' High School 2nd: Northland College 3rd: Bay of Islands College 4th: Kerikeri High School
Jamie Baguley from Kamo High School (with ball) looks to slip through two oncoming tacklers as teammate Heath Middleton offers support. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Kamo High School's Patrick Stewart (right) eyes up an oncoming Otamatea High School defender before going into contact. Photo / Debbie Beadle