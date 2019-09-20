Northland's future sevens stars were on show on Thursday the under-15 rugby sevens competition in Kerikeri.

Kerikeri High School's boys team performed well on home turf, taking out the boys division while the school's girls team finished fourth.

Photographer Debbie Beadle braved the rain to catch the action on Thursday.

Okaihau College's Cameron Jobe charges up the field with ball in hand, leaving players in the dust. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Final results:



Boys:

1st: Kerikeri High School

2nd: Otamatea High School

3rd: Okaihau College

4th: Rodney College

5th: Kamo High School

6th: Northland College

Okaihau College's Rico Edwards (right) gets hit hard in the tackle by a Northland College defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Kamo High School's Tawera Hauwai (left) tries to escape the clutches of an Otamatea High School defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Girls:

1st: Whangārei Girls' High School

2nd: Northland College

3rd: Bay of Islands College

4th: Kerikeri High School

Jamie Baguley from Kamo High School (with ball) looks to slip through two oncoming tacklers as teammate Heath Middleton offers support. Photo / Debbie Beadle