Northland's future sevens stars were on show on Thursday the under-15 rugby sevens competition in Kerikeri.

Kerikeri High School's boys team performed well on home turf, taking out the boys division while the school's girls team finished fourth.

Photographer Debbie Beadle braved the rain to catch the action on Thursday.

Okaihau College's Cameron Jobe charges up the field with ball in hand, leaving players in the dust. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Okaihau College's Cameron Jobe charges up the field with ball in hand, leaving players in the dust. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Final results:

Boys:
1st: Kerikeri High School
2nd: Otamatea High School
3rd: Okaihau College
4th: Rodney College
5th: Kamo High School
6th: Northland College

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Okaihau College's Rico Edwards (right) gets hit hard in the tackle by a Northland College defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Okaihau College's Rico Edwards (right) gets hit hard in the tackle by a Northland College defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Kamo High School's Tawera Hauwai (left) tries to escape the clutches of an Otamatea High School defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Kamo High School's Tawera Hauwai (left) tries to escape the clutches of an Otamatea High School defender. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Girls:
1st: Whangārei Girls' High School
2nd: Northland College
3rd: Bay of Islands College
4th: Kerikeri High School

Jamie Baguley from Kamo High School (with ball) looks to slip through two oncoming tacklers as teammate Heath Middleton offers support. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Jamie Baguley from Kamo High School (with ball) looks to slip through two oncoming tacklers as teammate Heath Middleton offers support. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Kamo High School's Patrick Stewart (right) eyes up an oncoming Otamatea High School defender before going into contact. Photo / Debbie Beadle
Kamo High School's Patrick Stewart (right) eyes up an oncoming Otamatea High School defender before going into contact. Photo / Debbie Beadle