Kamo High School wound back the clock yesterday as it held a Past vs Present student sports day.
Current and former students clashed in a number of codes including football, volleyball, rugby, netball and hockey.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the volleyball and the women's hockey games.
Kamo High School past vs present students playing Vollyball at school and Hockey Kensington Park.
Present player Rachael Reed (left) and past player Karen Brown clash in the women's hockey game at the Northland hockey centre yesterday. Photo / John Stone
Past player KJ Smith lets fly with a bullet pass. Photo / John Stone
Teammates Scotty McDonald (left) and JT Thomas both chase the incoming ball for the past students volleyball team. Photo / John Stone
Kamo High School's current hockey team celebrates in the dugout after a last-minute equaliser. Photo / John Stone
Opposing players in the women's hockey game contested right to the end. Photo / John Stone