Northland's youngest runners were on show on a sunny Wednesday as they took part in the Northland cross country at Barge Park.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch the action.

Analiese Allan from Otamatea High School took over the lead late in the 12-year-old girls' race to claim the win. Photo / John Stone

Kamo Intermediate School runner Athan Thompson showed great endurance on a sunny day at Barge Park. Photo / John Stone

Waimate North Christian School students Summer Scott, Indea Ralph, James Bradley, Lilli-Rose Voakes and Zavier Scott find a good place to watch the races. Photo / John Stone

Ben Hori-Elliot from Kamo Intermediate School was a strong runner on Wednesday. Photo / John Stone

Huanui College's Charlotte Currie, who finished in second place, led for much of the way in the 12-year-old girls' race. Photo / John Stone

Runners in the 11-year-old boys' race tear away at the sound of the starting hooter. Photo / John Stone