The legends of Northland rugby filled the stands at Semenoff Stadium for Northland's game last night against Canterbury.

About 50 legends from past Northland men's teams, including 14 centurions, joined about 10 from the women's game at a pre-match function in celebration of the home game's theme: Legends Day.

All five of the Taniwha's home games for the 2019 season had been given a theme. The spirit of last night's theme was to reconnect with heroes of the game in Northland and remember the history, especially with next year being Northland Rugby Union's centenary.

About 250 people packed out the Northland Cricket's Johnson Crawford Indoor Centre to mix and mingle with the best of Northland's rugby exports.

"It's a real thrill," former Northland and All Black legend Sid Going said.

"I haven't [got to many games] but I try and plan to get to some of them but I've been away a lot... being back home and being able to be involved, it's special."

Ian "Kamo" Jones, who was part of the Sky Sport commentary team covering last night's game, said it was important to bring past players together and reconnect before the centenary.

"Players have spread out far and wide so it's nice to come back to reconnect with guys we've played a lot of rugby with and hanging out with the guys that are playing."

Current Northland captain Jordan Olsen, who attended the pre-match function along with a handful of other current players, said he valued the opportunity to meet Northland's rugby legends.

"You always watch and hear about these guys when you're growing up and you don't always have a chance to connect with them, but being able to socialise with them and have a chat outside of rugby is good."