I often hear people saying that joining a gym is not for them – but when you drill down a little further, often these people have never even experienced what is on offer in a commercial fitness centre.

If you are in that category, or you have been thinking about joining a gym but have never experienced what they are all about, then you might want to head along and check out Kensington Fitness this Saturday.

They will be having an open day from 7.30am through until 5.00pm where there will be free entry all day. The open day has a "Rugby Mania" theme, with loads happening right throughout the centre.

Sport Northland chief executive Brent Eastwood is encouraging people to try out some of Kensington Fitness' classes. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Downstairs in the Group Fitness Studios there will be free classes as follows:

7.35am: GRIT Athletic - Cathy

8.00am: RPM - Anna

8.10am: Body Pump - Colin (45-min format)

9.00am: SPRINT - JP

9.15am: CX WORX - Jess

11.00am: Hula class - Taramati

1.00pm: Body Balance - Esther

2.00pm: Tai Chi - Tim

Most of these are Les Mills franchise classes with the very latest in music and professional choreography, which are both changed quarterly to keep them fresh for participants. The latest release classes will be presented by all instructors on the day and classes will have special spot prizes up for grabs.

Tours of the facility will be on offer right throughout the day, with some excellent membership packages on offer for the open day only. These include a direct debit special and some great re-join packages for those existing members.

All those signing up on the day (including those re-joining) will receive a goodies bag and will go in the draw to win a six-month membership to give away to a family member or friend.

There will also be free supplement tasting and free blood pressure checks on offer as well, and of course fitness instructors will be on hand to help those wanting help to work-out on the vast range of cardio equipment and weights equipment. The facility also has three squash courts for use.

This is the perfect opportunity to try out the vast array of services and amenities available at Kensington Fitness, so if you are looking to get in shape in time for summer or just want to check out why Kensington Fitness is considered the most comprehensive fitness centre in Northland, then head along and join the friendly team this Saturday. I'm sure you will not be disappointed.

To find out more details, go to www.kensingtonfitness.co.nz or check them out on Facebook.