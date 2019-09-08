

Northland's surfing talent was on display for all to see on Saturday at Sandy Bay for the 38th annual Polar Bear Classic surfing event in Tutukaka.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch all the action.

Scott De Bruyn, 14, having a free surf on his longboard. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Super-stoked grom Tai Erceg-Gray shows his passion for surfing and skincare. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Paul Moretti keeps afloat during his heat in the open men's division. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Matt Newdick in full hang 10 mode during his free surf session. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Justine D'Anvers and her dog Anzac capture all the action at Sandy Bay on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tama Kauwhata shows his contortion skills during his open men's heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Local talent Laura Griffin picks up some speed during her heat in the open women's division. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mark Hoyle walks back fresh from a surf and ready to compete in his heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Cheyne Dowsett gets vertical during his heat in the open men' division. Photo / Michael Cunningham