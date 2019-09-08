Northland's surfing talent was on display for all to see on Saturday at Sandy Bay for the 38th annual Polar Bear Classic surfing event in Tutukaka.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch all the action.
Scott De Bruyn, 14, having a free surf on his longboard. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Super-stoked grom Tai Erceg-Gray shows his passion for surfing and skincare. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Paul Moretti keeps afloat during his heat in the open men's division. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Matt Newdick in full hang 10 mode during his free surf session. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Justine D'Anvers and her dog Anzac capture all the action at Sandy Bay on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Tama Kauwhata shows his contortion skills during his open men's heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Local talent Laura Griffin picks up some speed during her heat in the open women's division. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Mark Hoyle walks back fresh from a surf and ready to compete in his heat. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Cheyne Dowsett gets vertical during his heat in the open men' division. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Jason Ruddell of Whangārei enjoys the fantastic spring weather at Sandy Bay. Photo / Michael Cunningham