The connections of Danzdanzdance have a couple of Australian options to consider in a team talk later this week as stablemate Hello It's Me prepares to represent the Ruakaka stable in the second leg of the Hawke's Bay Group One Triple Crown.

Both horses have been nominated for the Gr.1 Windsor Park Plate (1600m) at Hastings on September 21, but trainers Chris Gibbs and Michelle Bradley never intended running Danzdanzdance in the feature.

"The only reason she was nominated was in case the wheels fell off in her preparation and we had to have a back-up plan," Gibbs said.

"But as it's worked out she got to the Tarzino and I was very pleased with her run."

Advertisement

Having her first start since last autumn, Danzdanzdance finished fifth, two and three-quarter lengths behind Melody Belle, in the Gr.1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) at Hastings on Saturday when ridden by Lisa Allpress.

"We experimented with the tongue tie and she settled beautifully and breathed well," Gibbs said. "Lisa was happy with how she came back to her when she restrained her.

"Lisa let her roll right through the line and she was up with Melody Belle when pulling up.

"We just want to see how she pulls up and how much toll the trip has taken on her before confirming plans. I don't think it will have worried her. Once I'm happy with her, I'll talk over Australian plans with her owners. It will be their call."

Danzdanzdance has had two trips to Sydney with the best result being a third in the Gr.1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m) and Gibbs said Sydney has again come into consideration.

"Melbourne was the original preference, but the way the weather is in Sydney it is worth looking at maybe going there first," Gibbs said. "We know she can handle the wet. We'll probably be guided by the weather."

If Danzdanzdance does return to Sydney her likely first mission will be the Gr.1 Colgate Optic White Stakes (1600m) at Randwick on September 21.

"If it keeps raining in Sydney she could stay on longer," Gibbs said. "There are races two weeks apart that she could run in.

Advertisement

"It would be nice to get a win under her belt and it doesn't have to be a Group One.

"If she goes to Melbourne there's the Stocks Stakes (Gr.2, 1600m) at Moonee Valley at the end of the month. The Makybe Diva Stakes (Gr.1, 1600m) is in a fortnight at Flemington, but it comes up too soon.

"As for the Cox Plate (Gr.1, 2040m), she would have to be really flying and winning well to consider that."

While Danzdanzdance was taking on the big guns in the Tarzino Trophy, stablemate Hello It's Me faced a softer option on her home course and the manner in which she won the open 1200m confirmed her trip to the Windsor Park Plate.

"Her work had been super and really we've never had her as good as we have her now," Gibbs said. "She's always had foot problems, but there's no sign of those now. She's a late-maturing type who is coming right."

The five-year-old daughter of Darci Brahma has won five of her 13 starts with her best win coming in the 2017 Gr.2 Royal Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie.

She was tried at the Hawke's Bay Spring Carnival last year when seventh in the Gr.1 Livamol Classic (2040m) after which she finished third in the Gr.3 OMF Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie.

"If she runs well in the Windsor Park Plate she will go on for the Livamol Classic," Gibbs said. "But I won't bring her right back home between times. I'll leave her at Matamata and she'll probably stay with Glenn Old and Reece Cole will ride her work.

"It won't be as taxing on her as coming all the way back here and back to Hastings again."

Gibbs and Bradley were also successful at their local meeting last Saturday with Mac Attacka, a Makfi four-year-old who completed a hat trick of wins and took his record to four wins from five starts.

"He's a serious racehorse," Gibbs said. "His only miss was at Ellerslie when he struck a heavy track. He went there as a lead-up to the Sunshine Coast Guineas (Gr.3, 1600m) in Queensland, but it was a mistake. He just couldn't handle it.

"He has been under offer for a while, but nothing eventuated. We're happy to still have him."