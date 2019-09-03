

The Okaihau College Green ki o rahi team confirmed their place at the top of Northland's secondary school standings, winning division one of the regional competition in Kaikohe on Friday.

It was the second consecutive regional win for Okaihau College in a competition which featured almost 200 players at Lindvart Park last week. By finishing first, the school team qualified as the top local hope for the national secondary school competition to be held in Northland in April next year.

Photographer Debbie Beadle went along to catch some of the action.

Results

Division one

1st: Okaihau College

2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe

3rd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere

4th: Bay of Islands College

5th: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro

6th: Kerikeri High School

7th: Whangārei Girls' High School and Whangārei Boys' High School combined

8th: Northland College

9th: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

10th: Mangakahia Area School

Division two (Taumarere Pool)

1st: Okaihau College

2nd: Te Kāpehu Whetū

3rd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere

4th: Northland College

5th: Opononi Area school

Division two (Hokianga Pool)

1st: Springbank School

2nd: Dargaville High School

3rd: Bay of Islands College

4th: Mangakahia Area school

Sport Northland's Marcia Aperahama (left) presents Okaihau College's Siakini Taulangau with a taonga known as "Te Mauri" which is given to a school of the next national ki o rahi competition hosts, which is Northland in 2020. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Snow O'Halloran, from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe (front), tries to escape the clutches of an Okaihau College Green player in the division one final. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Okaihau College's Feleni Manufetoa looks skyward as he goes to catch the ki (ball). Photo / Debbie Beadle

Mangakahia Area School's (in blue) Maraea Aramu Heta, Betsy Tribble and Brooklyn Pira Waa prepare for a shot from the taniwha player from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Okaihau College's Logan Salmons (left) tries to evade his opponent from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Mangakahia Area School's Lui Waa (right), playing as a kioma, dives forward into the pawero for a tupumanawa (try), narrowly missing a tīhae (rip) from a taniwha player from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Taumarere. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Te Kāpehu Whetū's Cruz Broughton (number five) gets high to take a shot at the tupu as two Northland College kaitiaki (defenders) prepares to block. Photo / Debbie Beadle

Conway Vakatini-Harding, from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe (left), tries to chase down Okaihau College's Logan Salmons. Photo / Debbie Beadle