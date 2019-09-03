On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The Okaihau College Green ki o rahi team confirmed their place at the top of Northland's secondary school standings, winning division one of the regional competition in Kaikohe on Friday.
It was the second consecutive regional win for Okaihau College in a competition which featured almost 200 players at Lindvart Park last week. By finishing first, the school team qualified as the top local hope for the national secondary school competition to be held in Northland in April next year.
Photographer Debbie Beadle went along to catch some of the action.