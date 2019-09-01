Northland's secondary school clay target competition finished with a bang on Saturday as the region's talented shooters took to the Whangārei Gun Club in Mangapai for the fifth and final round of competition.

Tauraroa Area School was crowned the team and skeet pairs champions along with a number of its students taking out individual honours. Whangārei Boys' High School was the other big winner, taking out the Ernie McConnell Trophy and a collection of other individual honours.

The students will now look to compete at a national event at the end of the month in Hamilton.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along on Saturday morning to catch the action.

Kelly McCollum from Tauraroa Area School takes a shot at the secondary schools clay target shooting competition over the weekend. Photo / Tania Whyte

19 secondary school clay target results:



Carlisa McCarroll (Tauraroa Area School)

HOA (High Over All) Girl

1st Girl Single Barrel

Keely McCollum (Tauraroa Area School)

2nd Girl

Jatarla Absolum (Tauraroa Area School)

3rd Girl 2019

3rd Girls Single Barrel

Molly Dickson (Whangārei Girls' High School)

2nd Girls Single Barrel

Whangārei Boys' High School's Reuben King relaxes between shots. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jacob Kennedy (Whangārei Boys' High School)

HOA Boy

2nd Single Rise

2nd Point Score

William Hamlin (Whangārei Boys' High School)

2nd Boys

1st Point Score

Liam Hardy (Kamo High School)

3rd Boys

1st Boys Single Barrel

Max Woolhouse (Tauraroa Area School)

3rd Point Score

1st Skeet

Tauraroa Area School's Carlissa McCarroll keeps a close eye on the other competitors in the field. Photo / Tania Whyte

Skye Martinac (Tauraroa Area School)

2nd Boys Single Barrel

3rd Single Rise

2nd Skeet

Toby Lincoln (Tauraroa Area School)

3rd Boys Single Barrel

Ethan Hare (Whangārei Boys' High School)

3rd Skeet

Jacob Kennedy from Whangārei Boys' High School keeps his head low as he eyes his target. Photo / Tania Whyte

1st Teams: Tauraroa Area School

2nd Teams: Whangārei Boys' High School 1

3rd Teams: Whangārei Boys' High School 2

1st Skeet Pairs: Max Woolhouse, Toby Lincoln (Tauraroa Area School)

2nd Skeet Pairs: Jacob Kennedy, William Hamlin (Whangārei Boys' High School)

3rd Skeet Pairs: Nick Byles, Blake Watkins (Huanui College)



Winners of the Ernie McConnell Trophy: Whāngarei Boys' High School 1 team