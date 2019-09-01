Northland's secondary school clay target competition finished with a bang on Saturday as the region's talented shooters took to the Whangārei Gun Club in Mangapai for the fifth and final round of competition.
Tauraroa Area School was crowned the team and skeet pairs champions along with a number of its students taking out individual honours. Whangārei Boys' High School was the other big winner, taking out the Ernie McConnell Trophy and a collection of other individual honours.
The students will now look to compete at a national event at the end of the month in Hamilton.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along on Saturday morning to catch the action.
19 secondary school clay target results:
Carlisa McCarroll (Tauraroa Area School)
HOA (High Over All) Girl
1st Girl Single Barrel
Keely McCollum (Tauraroa Area School)
2nd Girl
Jatarla Absolum (Tauraroa Area School)
3rd Girl 2019
3rd Girls Single Barrel
Molly Dickson (Whangārei Girls' High School)
2nd Girls Single Barrel
Jacob Kennedy (Whangārei Boys' High School)
HOA Boy
2nd Single Rise
2nd Point Score
William Hamlin (Whangārei Boys' High School)
2nd Boys
1st Point Score
Liam Hardy (Kamo High School)
3rd Boys
1st Boys Single Barrel
Max Woolhouse (Tauraroa Area School)
3rd Point Score
1st Skeet
Skye Martinac (Tauraroa Area School)
2nd Boys Single Barrel
3rd Single Rise
2nd Skeet
Toby Lincoln (Tauraroa Area School)
3rd Boys Single Barrel
Ethan Hare (Whangārei Boys' High School)
3rd Skeet
1st Teams: Tauraroa Area School
2nd Teams: Whangārei Boys' High School 1
3rd Teams: Whangārei Boys' High School 2
1st Skeet Pairs: Max Woolhouse, Toby Lincoln (Tauraroa Area School)
2nd Skeet Pairs: Jacob Kennedy, William Hamlin (Whangārei Boys' High School)
3rd Skeet Pairs: Nick Byles, Blake Watkins (Huanui College)
Winners of the Ernie McConnell Trophy: Whāngarei Boys' High School 1 team