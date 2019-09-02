

Croquet

New season at Kensington Croquet Club

Kensington Croquet Club officially opened its season on Thursday, August 29 with its patron Jim Collier "running the hoop". The day was enjoyed by current members as well as newcomers, with several games of croquet played and a shared lunch. Club officials say the current membership is enthusiastic and excited about the coming season, and the camaraderie is wonderful to see.

The club began in 1926 and has continued to prosper all these years. Croquet is a game for all ages, genders and abilities and offers gentle exercise, competition and comradeship. Many close friendships are developed through the game of croquet.

New members are welcome and anyone interested should contact Janis on (09) 434 3124 or Margaret on (09) 437 4973. All you need are flat-soled shoes; the club has mallets you may borrow.

Kensington Croquet Club patron Jim Collier "running the hoop" on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Pigeon Racing



Whangārei Racing Pigeon Club

Raetihi Championship - 430 kilometres (August 24)

1. Talbot Robinson: 101.58 km/hr

2. Robbie Emberson: 100.42

3. Max Orevich: 97.37

4. Pim van Noort: 96.25

5. Charlie Vicary: 95.67

6. Ross Wallace: 95.43

7. Erik Witting: 90.28

8. Carl Cooper: 89.14



Bowls

Kamo Bowling Club:



ASB Open A/C Triples (August 27)



1st: G. Catton, D. Leader, P. Morgan - 3 wins, 19 ends, 44 points

2nd: E. Edlin, S. Renes, M. Yovich - 3 wins, 19 ends, 32 points

3rd: R. Bradley, N. Wech, M. Lornie - 2.5 wins, 17 ends, 42 points

Domestic Drawn Triples (August 29)



1st: P. Strong, S. McAdam, R. Hayman - 3 wins, 33 points

2nd: I. Howett, D. Hollings, J. Morgan - 2 wins, 29 points

Kauri Indoor Bowling Club:



Club Night (August 28)

Winners: Michael Riceman, Shirley Wark, Jan Bartleet

Runners-up: Dave Ross, Alva Grant, Alamaine Pickering, Dave Cobbald



McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club:

Auto Recovery Services Competition Pairs (August 27)

1st: Barbara Thompson and Jack Mortimore - 2 wins, 1 draw, 10/23.

2nd: Dennis Bailey and Norma Boland - 2 wins, 1 loss, 11/17.

3rd: Graeme Richards and Jon Franklin - 2 wins, 1 loss, 10/27

TEC: Ken Rozell and Wendy Sanderson.

Ngunguru Bowling Club:

Results of the last winter bowls for the year.

1st: Rex Jury, Carol Daish, Veronica Fleming - 3 wins, 21 ends, 42 points

2nd: Larry Vallance, Kevin Sidwell, Jacquie Vallance - 3 wins, 20 ends, 47 points

3rd: Eric Coates, Margaret Gurney, Ron Burgin - 3 wins, 18 ends, 32 points



Golf

Northland Golf Course



Nine-hole division results (August 7)

Fixture - Putting B9 with 29 players

1st division: Kathy McFarlane - 13

2nd division: Annette Mitchell - 13

3rd division: Myra Mitchell - 17

Men's division: Trevor Wallace - 12

Nine-hole division results (August 14)

Fixture - Strokeplay Rd1 Gross F9 with 29 players

1st division: Pam Clemmett - 51

c/back Jo Brunker

2nd division: Kathy McFarlane - 58

3rd division: Ann Hackett - 61

Men's division: Ron Kilduff - 47

c/back Greg Henderson