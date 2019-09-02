Golfers packed out the Hikurangi golf course on Friday for the annual Hikurangi Golf Club Daffodil Day fundraiser.
The competition was at maximum capacity with 144 golfers who took to the fairways last week and raised $22,000 for the Cancer Society. It was the largest amount raised by the competition over its 15-year history, which has raised a total of $236,000 over the years.
Thanks go to the Hikurangi Lions Club for their $2000 donation and help with the competition.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte caught up the golfers as they raised money for a good cause.
