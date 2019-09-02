

Golfers packed out the Hikurangi golf course on Friday for the annual Hikurangi Golf Club Daffodil Day fundraiser.

The competition was at maximum capacity with 144 golfers who took to the fairways last week and raised $22,000 for the Cancer Society. It was the largest amount raised by the competition over its 15-year history, which has raised a total of $236,000 over the years.

Thanks go to the Hikurangi Lions Club for their $2000 donation and help with the competition.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte caught up the golfers as they raised money for a good cause.

Nick Evans brought some colour to the Hikurangi golf course fairway last week. Photo / Tania Whyte

Charles Watson mans the flag with a daffodil proudly on his chest. Photo / Tania Whyte

Devon Cameron keeps steady as he watches his putt roll forward. Photo / Tania Whyte

Nicky Walker finds her way on to the green. Photo / Tania Whyte

Libby Valance prepares for a chip on to the green. Photo / Tania Whyte