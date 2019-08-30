

Sunday, September 1, will mark first day of the new bowling season when the centre opening will be held at the home of the centre president, Bowls Whangārei.

The official bit will start at 1.30pm and we hope that all clubs will be represented. Handbooks for the new season will also be available.

The Northland umpires mixed fours, which were cancelled due to inclement weather last month, will be played at the Kamo greens tomorrow starting at 9.30am and yes the bowls will be finished in time for anyone who wants to attend the rugby to get there before the start of play. This event is to be played as mufti with bowling shoes please.

Entry forms for the centre pennants (fours) to be played on September 14-15 have already been sent to clubs. This is a two-day event and entries will close on September 9.

This event is to be played for men and women. Please inquire at your club if you want to play. Entry fee is $80 per team.

The centre pennants will be followed the following weekend by the first major centre fixture when the mixed 2x4x2 pairs will be played. Entries have already been received for this event and close on September 12. You may enter by the centre website, email to the events manager (gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz) or by entry form in the handbook.

The first club open events of the season will both be held on September 8 with tournaments at Hikurangi and Dargaville. Contact the clubs concerned for an entry. The centre tournament programme for 2019-20 can be found on the centre website.

In Bowls New Zealand news, they are looking for five men and five women, 60 years of age or over to compete in a transtasman series from November 25-27 on Australia's Gold Coast.

Ten athletes will be selected alongside a team manager/coach. All costs are to be covered by the applicant (user pays) with BNZ providing the playing kit for all.

Expressions of interest close on September 10 and the selectors will make the team announcement on September 12.

You must be a member of an affiliated bowling club in New Zealand. If you are keen, fill in the application form on the Bowls NZ website. You will find the information on the 'Event News' section.