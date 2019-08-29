

Tomorrow's Harcourts Hats, Heels and Handbags race day to help North Haven Hospice has attracted the very best of quality of horses and there will be a spring or summer star to be found in the races in Ruakākā.

The first race is at 12pm.

Of course, there will be lots of interest watching on the big LED Media Solutions screen the Hastings races as well, particularly, when the very good local mare Danzdanzdance re-matches with Melody Belle for the $200,000 Tarzino Trophy over 1400 metres.

The Harcourts Whangārei Open handicap highlights the quality of the day's racing with the Jamie Richards trained Avantage (AUS) returning from a spell after amassing nearly $1 million in prizemoney from only seven starts. Her last start was a placing in a Group 2 at Randwick over 1200 metres and her unplaced trials this time in have been on heavy tracks.

Advertisement

The very good 3-year-old stayers of Crown Prosecutor, In A Twinkling and Vernanme return on Saturday after all having autumn campaigns in Sydney last year. Crown Prosecutor and In A Twinkling the winner and runner up, respectively, in last year's Vodafone NZ Derby add a real feel that spring racing is just around the corner.

The Stephen Marsh-trained pair of Crown Prosecutor and Vernanme have been part of his 14-strong stable taking advantage of the local conditions and the following was the report from NZ Racing Desk about Marsh's thoughts on Vernanme, Crown Prosecutor and Exuberant which are racing at Ruakaka tomorrow.

"He (Vernanme) is coming up really well this time," Marsh said. "He has matured a lot, he has strengthened. I think the writing is on the wall that he is in for a pretty good season.

"He has always shown us heaps, he was Group One placed last time in and we thought he was a real Derby chance, but I think the (New Zealand) Derby (Gr.1, 2400m) just came up a bit too soon for him.

"He has always had the makings of a good horse and I think we will reap the benefits now."

Marsh is eyeing the last two legs of the Bostock New Zealand Hawke's Bay Spring Carnival with the son of O'Reilly and is weighing up a trip across the Tasman, having made an early nomination for the Gr.1 Cox Plate (2040m).

"He's a chance of running in the last two legs of Hastings. We will just work that out or we could get him to Australia at some stage."

Last season's New Zealand Derby hero Crown Prosecutor is another stable runner who is set to cross the Tasman after finishing fourth in his 1000m heat.

Advertisement

"He just didn't seem to cop the track (Heavy11), but he was only having a quiet trial, and that's what he did," Marsh said. "Craig (Grylls, jockey) didn't do much on him at all and he just tired in the ground the last little bit."

The son of Medaglia d'Oro is one of 14 horses Marsh has based at Ruakākā over winter and he has elected to kick-off Crown Prosecutor's season at the Northland track later this month after originally intending to trial him at Te Teko.

"We are setting our sights towards Australia with Crown Prosecutor," Marsh said.

"We were originally going to trial him over 1200m at Te Teko later in the month, but we just decided we would keep him up at Ruakākā at the moment.

"He will just race in an Open 1200m on the 31st (of August). It is going to be short of his best obviously, but instead of going all the way to Te Teko, we can just use that as a bit of trial and he hasn't had the long travel.

"If he goes well there we will get him on a plane straight to Australia. The Caulfield Cup (Gr.1, 2400m) is his main aim, but we will just let him work through towards that and if he doesn't look like he is a realistic chance there are plenty of other races we can set him for."

Last season's Listed Wellesley Stakes (1000m) winner Exuberant is another stable runner that has joined Marsh's satellite barn in Ruakākā after his 800m trial at Avondale.

Marsh was less pleased with the way Exuberant trialled on Tuesday, but said he is on track to head towards his first stakes engagement of the season next month.

"He was very fresh and did a lot wrong," he said. "He has gone straight from there to Ruakākā where he will be based and he will race at the end of the month in a 3-year-old 1000m and then he will stay up for the Northland Breeders' Stakes (Gr.3, 1200m)."

Marsh has been pleased with his satellite barn at Ruakākā and believes the stable will start reaping the rewards from that base heading into spring.

"I think it has worked really well," he said. "We have had a pretty mild winter, but the last two weeks have been very wet around Cambridge and the Waikato region, so I think it is around now where we are going to get the real benefits.

"They look really good, it's a little bit warmer up there and it has certainly served its purpose, that's for sure."