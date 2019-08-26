Whangārei Girls' High School's junior girls basketball team proved themselves the best of the bunch at ASB Stadium on Friday.
The team took out division one of the Northland Secondary School Sports Association junior girls basketball tournament, pipping Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe who finished second.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action from the game between Whangārei Girls' High School and Kaikohe Christian School.
Overall placings (division one):
1st: Whangārei Girls' High School
2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe
3rd: Northland College
4th: Kaikohe Christian School
5th: Kaitaia College
6th: Kerikeri High School
Overall placings (division two):
1st: Abundant Life School
2nd: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru
3rd: Ruawai College
4th: Taipa Area School
5th: Okaihau College
6th: Dargaville High School