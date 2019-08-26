Whangārei Girls' High School's junior girls basketball team proved themselves the best of the bunch at ASB Stadium on Friday.

The team took out division one of the Northland Secondary School Sports Association junior girls basketball tournament, pipping Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe who finished second.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action from the game between Whangārei Girls' High School and Kaikohe Christian School.

Pono Marsh takes the ball forward for Kaikohe Christian School. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Overall placings (division one):

1st: Whangārei Girls' High School

2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe

3rd: Northland College

4th: Kaikohe Christian School

5th: Kaitaia College

6th: Kerikeri High School

Kaikohe Christian School's Ryvy Nordstand shows expert ball control as she surveys her options. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Overall placings (division two):

1st: Abundant Life School

2nd: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

3rd: Ruawai College

4th: Taipa Area School

5th: Okaihau College

6th: Dargaville High School