

Northland's young basketballers took to ASB Stadium in Whangārei and the Waipapa sports complex on Thursday to compete in the Northland Secondary School Sports Association south zone and mid north zone Year 7/8 basketball competitions.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to ASB Stadium to catch the action between Huanui College and Excellere College.



Results:



South zone:

Advertisement

1st: Ruawai College

2nd: Huanui College

3rd: Tauraroa Area School

4th: Excellere College

5th: Otamatea High School

6th: Ruawai College Mix A

7th: Ruawai College Mix B

Excellere College number 12 Levi Leslie (with ball) tries his luck through heavy Huanui College traffic. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Huanui College number 24 Taha McLean-Saad runs down the sideline as he plans his path towards the hoop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mid North zone:

1st: Kerikeri High School Year 8s

2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe

3rd: Okaihau College Green

4th: Broadwood Area School

5th: Whangaroa College

6th: Okaihau College Black

7th: Kerikeri High School Y7s

8th: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru