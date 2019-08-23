Northland's young basketballers took to ASB Stadium in Whangārei and the Waipapa sports complex on Thursday to compete in the Northland Secondary School Sports Association south zone and mid north zone Year 7/8 basketball competitions.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to ASB Stadium to catch the action between Huanui College and Excellere College.
Results:
South zone:
1st: Ruawai College
2nd: Huanui College
3rd: Tauraroa Area School
4th: Excellere College
5th: Otamatea High School
6th: Ruawai College Mix A
7th: Ruawai College Mix B
Mid North zone:
1st: Kerikeri High School Year 8s
2nd: Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Kaikohe
3rd: Okaihau College Green
4th: Broadwood Area School
5th: Whangaroa College
6th: Okaihau College Black
7th: Kerikeri High School Y7s
8th: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru