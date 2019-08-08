Okaihau College players announced themselves as the best with the ball as they beat Kerikeri High School in the Northland Secondary School Sports Association senior girls' basketball competition final on Wednesday.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to ASB Stadium to catch all the action.
Pool A:
Okaihau College bt Kaikohe Christian School 29-10
Te Kura Taumata o Panguru bt Otamatea High School 11-6
Kaikohe Christian School bt Te Kura Taumata o Panguru 26-11
Okaihau College bt Otamatea High School 22-8
Okaihau College bt Te Kura Taumata o Panguru 15-6
Kaikohe Christian School bt Otamatea High School 16-1
Pool B:
Ruawai College bt Te Kāpehu Whetū 22-20
Kerikeri High School bt Kaitaia College 36-13
Te Kāpehu Whetū bt Kaitaia College 14-13
Kerikeri High School bt Ruawai College 22-7
Kaitaia College drew with Ruawai College 16-16
Kerikeri High School bt Te Kāpehu Whetū 29-17
Finals:
1st/2nd: Okaihau College bt Kerikeri High School 18-15
3rd/4th: Kaikohe Christian School bt Ruawai College 18-17
5th/6th: Te Kāpehu Whetū bt Te Kura Taumata o Panguru 12-4
7th /8th: Kaitaia College bt Otamatea College 19-18
Overall results:
1st: Okaihau College
2nd: Kerikeri High School
3rd: Kaikohe Christian School
4th: Ruawai College
5th: Te Kāpehu Whetū
6th: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru
7th: Kaitaia College
8th: Otamatea High School