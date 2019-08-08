Okaihau College players announced themselves as the best with the ball as they beat Kerikeri High School in the Northland Secondary School Sports Association senior girls' basketball competition final on Wednesday.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to ASB Stadium to catch all the action.

Kerikeri High School's Madaya Butler (with ball) was a strong presence on court on Wednesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pool A:

Okaihau College bt Kaikohe Christian School 29-10

Te Kura Taumata o Panguru bt Otamatea High School 11-6

Kaikohe Christian School bt Te Kura Taumata o Panguru 26-11

Okaihau College bt Otamatea High School 22-8

Okaihau College bt Te Kura Taumata o Panguru 15-6

Kaikohe Christian School bt Otamatea High School 16-1

Advertisement

Okaihau College player Te Rina Waterhouse (centre) takes the ball up the court, flanked by her teammates. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pool B:

Ruawai College bt Te Kāpehu Whetū 22-20

Kerikeri High School bt Kaitaia College 36-13

Te Kāpehu Whetū bt Kaitaia College 14-13

Kerikeri High School bt Ruawai College 22-7

Kaitaia College drew with Ruawai College 16-16

Kerikeri High School bt Te Kāpehu Whetū 29-17



Finals:

1st/2nd: Okaihau College bt Kerikeri High School 18-15

3rd/4th: Kaikohe Christian School bt Ruawai College 18-17

5th/6th: Te Kāpehu Whetū bt Te Kura Taumata o Panguru 12-4

7th /8th: Kaitaia College bt Otamatea College 19-18

Leonore Rouzier from Kerikeri High School (centre) drives towards the hoop. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Overall results:

1st: Okaihau College

2nd: Kerikeri High School

3rd: Kaikohe Christian School

4th: Ruawai College

5th: Te Kāpehu Whetū

6th: Te Kura Taumata o Panguru

7th: Kaitaia College

8th: Otamatea High School