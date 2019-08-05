A_TW24032019NAD004.JPG. Legendary runner Ian Babe, 82, has called time on his stint as Athletics New Zealand president due to ongoing health problems. Photo / File


Northland athletics stalwart Ian Babe is stepping down as the Athletics New Zealand president after ongoing health problems.

The 82-year-old coaching legend officially finished in his role as president on Saturday at Athletics NZ's AGM in Wellington. Babe was unable to travel to the meeting due to his health and his resignation from the role was announced by letter.

Babe, who is well-known for coaching former Olympic medallist, Commonwealth Games star and ITU World champion

