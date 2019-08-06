Northland FC's top men's team have been left heartbroken after league leaders Metro FC scored a game-saving equaliser in extra time on Saturday.

Metro, who sit at the top of the Lotto NRFL second division table, travelled to Tikipunga Sports Park on Saturday to take on Northland who are currently in the relegation zone in second to last.

Northland took the lead in the 24th minute through midfielder Liam Manaton after a good break on the counter for the home team. The 1-nil scoreline persisted until the second minute of extra time when Metro's Josh Chemis took advantage of scrambled play inside the Northland box to score.

It adds to a collection of games this season where Northland have conceded in the games final moments to draw or lose a match.

Advertisement

Northland FC coach Owen Liiv said he was confused by the extended injury time allowed after 90 minutes was up, but he acknowledged the draw was a good results.

"It was so harsh but if you'd have offered us a point before kickoff we'd have taken it," he said.

"The other [games] were justified but I think we were really hard done by [on Saturday]."

Liiv put Northland's success down to a clever tactic which saw Northland advance only up to a few metres inside Metro territory when the opposition had the ball. This ensured the home team wouldn't be caught out at the back and could attack on the counter.

"We executed our plans to near perfection, [the players] dug in, they bought into the plan and we were perfectly prepared for this game and it showed in the performance."

Northland FC next play Cambridge away from home. In Northland's premier men's football competition, Kaeo-Inter beat Madhatters 3-2 while Tikipunga beat FC Whangārei, 3-1.

Northland FC's women's team progressed to the NFF Federation Cup final after they won 1-0 away from home against Te Atatu on Sunday, thanks to a goal from in-form winger, Abby Wright.