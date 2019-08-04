Northland's top under-15 and under-17 rugby league teams played curtain-raiser to Saturday's premier competition final at the Northland Events Centre.
The under-15 final started the day between the Tautoro Titans and the Otangarei Knights, the Titans emerging victors, 30-20. However, the Far North club couldn't repeat their finals heroics in the under-17 final against the Hikurangi Stags.
Trailing 18-4 with about 28 minutes to go, the Stags launched a great comeback to win 24-18, finishing off the game with a try five minutes from fulltime.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the under-17 game and our under-15 winners.
