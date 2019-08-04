Northland's top under-15 and under-17 rugby league teams played curtain-raiser to Saturday's premier competition final at the Northland Events Centre.

The under-15 final started the day between the Tautoro Titans and the Otangarei Knights, the Titans emerging victors, 30-20. However, the Far North club couldn't repeat their finals heroics in the under-17 final against the Hikurangi Stags.

Trailing 18-4 with about 28 minutes to go, the Stags launched a great comeback to win 24-18, finishing off the game with a try five minutes from fulltime.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to catch the under-17 game and our under-15 winners.

Titans player Joshua Paki-Gent gets hit hard in a tackle from Hikurangi's Hori Kake. Photo / Tania Whyte

Titans' Andrew Nimmo (left) runs hard at Hikurangi's defensive line. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hikurangi Stags playmaker Hori Kake (left) spots a gap inside Tautoro Titans player Abe Drew (right). Photo / Tania Whyte

Tautoro Titans' Joshua Paki-Gent gets a much needed wash down during a physical game against Hikurangi. Photo / Tania Whyte