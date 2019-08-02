

Whangārei's Trevor Reader, Paul Price, Steve Smith and Paul Shotter have rounded off their bowling season on a high when last weekend they won the NZ Champion of Champion fours event played in Hastings.

After qualifying in eighth place, in round one of post-section they met the top qualifying team skipped by Ray Boffa of Paraparaumu Beach and then carried on to meet the Tony Grantham skipped team from Browns Bay in the final.

The final score was 16-12 to Reader. Congratulations guys. Once again a Northland team has been recognised on the national scene.

Several additions have been made to the national calendar for next season with a NZ Masters event being held at North Harbour in February 2020, Champion of Champion triples to be added to the programme, a one to five years division added to the Bowls3Five competition and a NZ Interclub programme has been reintroduced for this coming season.

This all puts pressure on centre and club events and some changes have had to be made

to the centre programme.

All clubs have been notified and should be aware of these changes when producing their own 2019-20 handbooks.

The Northland Umpires Association is holding its winter fund raising tournament at the Hikurangi greens on Saturday, August 10. Here's hoping for good weather. Please check with Bruce Scott on phone number 435 2512, if you are looking for an entry.

The centre opening of the new bowling season will be held on Saturday, September 1 at Bowls Whangārei, the home club of the centre president. It is now just four weeks away so you will all have to get your bowling gear in order, particularly if it has been at the back of the wardrobe all winter!