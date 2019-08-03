Basketball

Northland Secondary School Sports Association Senior Boys Division three basketball results at ASB Stadium on Wednesday.

Round-robin: Pompallier Catholic College 29 Okaihau College 6, Northland College 37 Otamatea High School 15, Kaitaia College 30 Otamatea High School 8, Northland College 24 Pompallier Catholic College 17, Kaitaia College 33 Pompallier Catholic College 15, Northland College 37 Okaihau College 10, Kaitaia College 19 Okaihau College 10, Pompallier Catholic College 17 Otamatea High School 12, Otamatea High School 25 Okaihau College 23, Northland College 34 Kaitaia College 18.

Final: Northland College 29 Kaitaia College 26.

Final standings: 1st: Northland College, 2nd: Kaitaia College, 3rd: Pompallier Catholic College, 4th: Otamatea High School, 5th: Okaihau College.

Bowls

Kamo Bowling Club

Craig Rule Plumbers Open A/C Triples (July 23) - 1st: L Wyatt, C. Jellick, M. Wyatt - 3 wins, 21 ends; 2nd: E. Coates, L. Lenne, L. Spratt - 3 wins, 17 ends; 3rd: E. Edlin, S. Renes, G. Sandilands - 3 wins, 16 ends.

Open A/C Triples (July 30) - 1st: E. Edlin, S. Renes, M. Yovich - 3 wins, 18 ends; 2nd: D. Orford, B. Scott, D. Stuck - 2 wins, 18 ends; 3rd: C. Jellick, M. Wyatt, L. Wyatt - 2 wins, 18 ends.

Dargaville Bowling Club

A/C Pairs sponsored by Don and Noeline Munn, and Arcade Meats (July 28)

Fourteen duos from around the north had a pleasant session on the carpet chasing the sponsor's goodies. None of them could manage perfect scorecard of four wins.

1st: Allan and Totty Rakich - 34 ends; 2nd: Ray and Barbara Bell - 33 ends; 3rd: Bryce and Eileen Wyatt - 29 ends.

Thanks to the sponsors for making this day a success.

Indoor Bowls

McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club

Championship drawn triples round-robin - sponsored by Duder Construction Ltd (July 16, 23)

1st: Ken Rozell, Geoff MacDonald, Gavin Boland - 3 wins, 1 loss, 21/37; 2nd: Graeme Richards, Jack Mortimore, Norma Boland - 2 wins, 1 loss, 19/28; 3rd: John Thompson, Lorna Wuthrich, Carol Hall - 2 wins, 1 loss, 17.5/28.

T.E.C. Bruce Piper, Joy-Marie Richards, Jon Franklin

Morris & Morris Charity Night, which raised $890 for Bream Head Conservation Trust (July 30)

1st: Graeme Richards, Norma Boland (McLeod Bay), Robyn Lieffering (Conservation) - 4 wins, 13/41; 2nd: Ernie Wuthrich (McLeod Bay), Karol Maple (Conservation) - 3 wins, 1 loss, 12.5/35; 3rd: Geoff MacDonald, Gavin Boland (McLeod Bay), Mal Maple (Conservation) - 3 wins, 1 loss 10/36; 4th: John Thompson, Dennis Bailey (McLeod Bay), Bill Mallett (Conservation) - 3 wins, 1 loss 10/27.

T.E.C. Ken Rozell, (McLeod Bay), Sheryl O'Gorman (Guest), Jack Mortimore (McLeod Bay)

Hamper: 1st: Cheryl Irvine - 102, 2nd: Greg Innes 485, 3rd: Tony - 250

Whareora Indoor Bowls

July 24 - 1st: Alan McFarlane, Margaret Fillery - 3 wins, 20 points; 2nd: Dave Dobson, Eleanor Holt, Heather Jaggard - 1 win, 22 points.

Progressive Pairs (July 31) - Skips: 1st: Alan McFarlane - 2 wins, 24 points; 2nd: Dave Dobson - 2 wins, 20 points.

Leads: 1st: Eleanor Holt - 3 wins, 26 points; 2nd: Heather Jaggard - 2 wins, 23 points.

Northland Indoor Bowling Centre

Umpires 9 Bowl Triples - 17 teams (July 27) - 1st: Dave Ross, Peter Sole, Janet Sole - 4 wins, 23.5 ends, 51 points; 2nd: Eilean Rawson, John Rawson, Allyson Hayward - 4 wins, 22 ends, 29 points; 3rd: Mike Tierney, John Vincent, Sheryl O'Gorman - 4 wins, 20 ends, 33 points.

Le Roy Pairs (July 28) - mixed pairs tournament contested by six teams from each of four associations - Far North, Bay of Islands, Northern Wairoa/Rodney, Whangārei.

Top pair: Noel Bethel and Marion Banks from Bay of Islands - 5 wins, 33 ends, 57 points.

Bay of Islands and Whangārei finished the day on 22.5 wins, with Bay of Islands winning the day with 180 ends and 334 points and Whangārei a close second on 176.5 ends and 336 points.