A valiant effort from Kaitaia College's first XV rugby team wasn't enough to hold off the Whangārei Boys' High School second XV development team, who won 19-14 on Wednesday.

In a tight encounter played in slick conditions at Whangārei Boys' High School (WBHS), both sides performed well to keep the score close until the final stages where the home team pulled ahead.

The game was originally to be played in Kaitaia but when the WBHS team said they could not field a team to make the trip, Kaitaia College decided to drive down as it would have been the latest in a run of unplayed fixtures due to defaults and byes.

