

Northland's two masters badminton teams recorded convincing wins at home and away on Saturday.

Northland's masters one team travelled to Waitakere to take on Hutt Valley 1 and Wellington 2 in Badminton New Zealand's second masters badminton division.

The Northlanders put on a clinical performance against Hutt Valley 1, winning 10 games to two in their first tie. Playing against a previously unbeaten Wellington 2 side, Northland played their best to topple Wellington, eight games to four.

Northland's Jenny Nuttall moves well to her right to return the shuttle down the right hand side of the court for Northland's second masters team. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's second masters team played in front of a home crowd at the Northland Badminton Centre on Saturday as they took on Thames Valley 1 and Auckland 4. Playing on home court, the Northlanders claimed their maiden win over Thames Valley, 9-3, but lost to Auckland, 8-4.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.