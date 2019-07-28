Northland's two masters badminton teams recorded convincing wins at home and away on Saturday.
Northland's masters one team travelled to Waitakere to take on Hutt Valley 1 and Wellington 2 in Badminton New Zealand's second masters badminton division.
The Northlanders put on a clinical performance against Hutt Valley 1, winning 10 games to two in their first tie. Playing against a previously unbeaten Wellington 2 side, Northland played their best to topple Wellington, eight games to four.
Northland's second masters team played in front of a home crowd at the Northland Badminton Centre on Saturday as they took on Thames Valley 1 and Auckland 4. Playing on home court, the Northlanders claimed their maiden win over Thames Valley, 9-3, but lost to Auckland, 8-4.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to catch the action.