

Father and son duo, David and Daniel Hood of the Whangārei Club, represented Northland in the NZ Champion of Champion Pairs in Dunedin last weekend where they reached the semifinals before they were defeated by the eventual winners of the event.

Last weekend it was the chance of the women's fours representatives from the Kamo Club, who competed in Hamilton in the Champion of Champion Fours event.

The competition was tough and they did not qualify. However, it was well done by the Far North representatives Kaitaia RSA, skipped by Jean Huxtable, who did qualify for post-section play in the event.

This weekend is the turn of the men's fours where the Centre will be represented by the Whangārei combination of Trevor Reader, Steve Smith, Paul Price and Paul Shotter. They will be competing in Havelock North and we wish them every success.

The Umpires Association is hosting its annual winter fundraising tournament at the Hikurangi greens on Saturday, August 10.

This event is an any combination fours tournament and they ask that you enter by contacting Bruce Scott on 09 435 2512. The first 16 teams entered will be accepted. Starting time is 9.30am.

Some clubs have not yet forwarded their club page for the Centre 2019-20 handbook. Please ensure that this in the hands of the Centre events manager immediately. Email your programme to gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz please.

Bowls New Zealand have announced that the Bowls3Five competition will return to Sky television this summer.

The number of teams has been increased to eight and it will exciting to see a para team competing.

The competition starts on October 22, three nights a week and will continue until December.

Bowls3Five will also continue next summer at a local level and the competition has been extended to include an open grade (nine players) and junior 1-5 year teams (three players).

Both grades will have a NZ final later in the season.