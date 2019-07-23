Bowls
Ngunguru Bowling Club results:
May 15 (Sponsor: Triton Hearing)
Murray Dalbeth, Shirley Henderson, Kerry Rintoul - 3 wins, 17 ends, 37 points 1; Coe Van Haaften, Sandi Ayerst, Ellie Van Haaften - 2 wins, 19 ends, 39 points 2, Larry Vallence, Kevin Sidwell, Pat Reader - 2 wins, 17 ends, 33 points 3, Dot Breen, Eunice Roberts, Rod McKinnon - 2 wins, 14 ends, 28 points 4.
July 22
Charlie Jellick, Kelvin Bint, Malcolm Wyatt - 3 wins, 20 ends, 46 points 1, Bob McKinney, Bob Ashworth, Glenys Sandilands - 3 wins, 19 ends, 44 points 2, Rowan Breen, Fred Gerry, Denis Anderson - 2 wins, 19 ends, 35 points 3.
Kamo Bowling Club results:
Lion Breweries Open A/c Triples (July 9)
E. Edlin, S. Renes, G. Sandilands - 3 wins, 17 ends, 40 points 1, C. Crawford, S. Sterling, C. Downes - 2.5 wins, 21 ends, 43 points 2, P. Blundell, D. Hardy, R. McGee - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points 3.
John McQueen Open A/c Triples (July 16)
B. McKinney, M. Doel, B. Clarkson - 3 wins, 21 ends 1, E. Edlin, S. Renes, G. Sandilands - 3 wins, 20 ends 2, T. Cordeau, R. Bradley, L. Burns - 2 wins, 21 ends 3.
Domestic Drawn Triples (July 18)
P. Plaistowe, P. Bourke, B. Trewhella - 2 wins, 30 points 1, Y. Wallace, V. McAdams, B. Wallace - 2 wins, 30 points 2.
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club results:
Championship Triples (July 17)
Winners: Dave Wark, Dallas Campbell, Jan Bartleet
Runners-up: Dave Ross, Topsy Wynyard, Dave Cobbald
Golf
Northland Vets results from Waipū Golf Club (July 18)
Men division one: Thomas Choi - 41 points, Denys Suckling - 40, Mark Briggs c/b - 40, Tony Valiant c/b - 40, Robert Nathan - 39
Men division two: Noel Futter - 39, Murray Jack - 36, Malcolm Price c/b - 36, Raynard Hardy c/b - 36, Steve Lucich c/b - 36
Women: Kerry Pevy - 39, Brenda Whitehead - 35, Caryl Scott - 34, Ineko Nakaizumi - 33, Vicki Wright c/b - 33 pts
Twos: Kerry Pevy, Phoebe Valiant, Beryl MacLeod