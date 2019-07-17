On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A group of Northland's young Pony Club members converged on the Ruakākā racecourse on Tuesday for LoveRacing.nz's "Ride to Time" event where riders learned the basics of riding trackwork from former top jockeys.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch all the action.