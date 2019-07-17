A group of Northland's young Pony Club members converged on the Ruakākā racecourse on Tuesday for LoveRacing.nz's "Ride to Time" event where riders learned the basics of riding trackwork from former top jockeys.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to catch all the action.

Shannelle Rae, daughter of trainer Kenny Rae, ran the 200m in 21.90 seconds on her horse Cosmos. Photo / John Stone

Sian Halliday, with her horse Baby Belle, recorded the closest time of 1.55.56 minutes in her aim to ride 1000 metres in 1.50 minutes (110 seconds). Photo / John Stone

Rosa Wilkinson, riding Raptures Royal Wannabe, was timed at 30.49 seconds over 200 metres. Photo / John Stone

Sacha-Leigh Knight stands proudly next to her horse, Finn. Photo / John Stone