Northland's teenage footballers have been kitting up these holidays for the Northland Football Academy "Train Like A Pro" camp held in Whangārei from Monday to Friday for grade 13+ players.

Those involved got the chance to be tutored by several top level coaches in how to improve their technical ability. The same academy is being held in Kerikeri this week.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to Kensington Park on Friday to see the development of Northland football's next generation.

Twelve-year-old Sunny Sampson shows off her skills, hitting the ball with her laces. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lucas Lawton, 11, does well to get his head up and look for a pass before he gets shut down. Photo / Tania Whyte

Faith Allen, 12, (right) uses her strength to win the ball. Photo / Tania Whyte

Thirteen-year-old Jackson West works on his foot movement, switching his direction on the cone. Photo / Tania Whyte