Golf
Sherwood Park Golf Club
Trophy Day (July 11)
Trophy winner men: Jos Groot (net 66) - 41 points, Shigeru Nakaizumi - 38, Malcolm Burrell - 37, Rick Parker - 36
Trophy winner women: Kerry Pevy (net 69) - 39, Beryl MacLeod - 36 pts, Susan Smith - 35, Mary Couper - 34, Mirian Corbett - 33, Terene Campbell - 30.
Twos: Rick Parker
Closest to Pins: Mirian Corbett (3), Eileen Aukett (17)
Northland Golf Club
Nine-hole division results (June 12)
Fixture - Stableford B9 with 30 players
1st division: Pat Walker - 19
2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 14
3rd division: June Hansen - 12
c/back Chris Evans
Men's division: Greg Henderson - 19
Two's: Wayne Tong
Nine-hole division results (June 19)
Fixture - Eclectic Rd1, Gross F9 with 36 players
1st division: Jo Brunker - 49
2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 53
3rd division: Robyn Goffin - 51
Men's division: Roy Halford - 45
Nine-hole division results (June 26)
Fixture - Eclectic Rd2 Putting F9 with 31players
1st division: Jo Brunker - 13
2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 15
3rd division: Rae Taylor - 61
Men's division: Greg Henderson - 12
Two's: Liz McQuinn
Nine-hole division results (July 3)
Fixture - Eclectic Rd3, Gross F9 with 10 players
1st division: Jo Brunker - 56
2nd division: Anthea Laurence - 56
3rd division: Rae Taylor - 65
Nine-hole division results (July 10)
Fixture - Nett B9 with 30 players
1st division: Pam Clemmett - 36
c/back Liz McQuinn
2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 39
3rd division: Ann Hackett - 39
Men's division: Ron Kilduff - 37
Two's Liz McQuinn
Bowls
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club
Drawn Pairs (July 10)
1st: Marcel Ruedi, Des Taylor, Bev Manderson
Runner-up: Michael Riceman, Dallas Campbell, Dave Cobbald
Whareora Indoor Bowling Club
Championship Triples (July 10)
1st: Dawn Leader, Donna Warn, Paddy Holt - 3 wins, 13 ends, 25 points
2nd: Alan McFarlane, Ian Goffin, Robyn Goffin - 1.5 wins, 11 ends, 15 points
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club
Cowley's Hire, Presidents Night Triples (June 9)
1st: Graeme Richards (McLeod Bay), Sheryl O'Gorman and Max Guyatt (guests) - 4 wins, 16/24
2nd: Ken Rozell, Bill White (McLeod Bay), Kerry Hogg (Onerahi) - 3 wins, 1 loss 14/21
3rd Barbara Thompson, Bob Blank and Bruce Piper (McLeod Bay) - 12/20
4th: Ernie Wuthrich (McLeod Bay), Roy Guyatt (Northland) Jon Franklin (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 2 losses 9/16
TEC. Dave Green, Gavin Boland and Jack Mortimore (McLeod Bay)
Ngunguru Bowls Club
Sponsor Ngunguru Motors (July 8)
1st: Kelvin Bint, Noel Bint,Malcolm Wyatt - 3 wins, 20 ends, 37 points
2nd: Len Richmond, Dave Mora, Eva Chrol - 3 wins, 18 ends, 34 points
3rd: Bob McKinney, Glenys Sandilands, Bob Ashworth - 3 wins, 16 ends, 30 points
4th: Rowan Breen, Win Hardy, Denis Anderson - 2 wins, 17 ends, 43 points
Kamo Bowling Club
Domestic Drawn Triples (June 27)
1st: Dave Orford, Graham Egerton, Flora Wallace - 3 wins, 36 points
2nd: Warren McLeish, Susan Egerton, Gavin Morgan - 3 wins, 34 points
Bev. Rear/Jean Roxburgh Open A/C Triples (July 2)
1st: Les Scott, Betty Scott, Maxine Nicklin - 3 wins, 19 ends, 41 points
2nd: Lydia Wyatt, Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick - 3 wins, 18 ends, 38 points
3rd: Bob McKinney, Bruce Clarkson, Jim Taylor - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points
Dargaville Bowling Club
N.W. Clubs Interclub 7s (July 7)
A cool type of mid-winter climate prevailed for most of the day, but thankfully, no rain. Players appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the event, with lots of friendly rivalry on hand.
1st: Dargaville - 14 points
2nd: Opononi - 9 points
3rd: Ruawai - 8 points
4th: Arapohue - 5 points
Dragicevich A/C Triples (July 13)
Eleven trios from around the North enjoyed a cool winter's day in pursuit of the sponsors goodies. Four rounds were completed with no problems.
1st: Patrick, Brett and AN other from Opononi
2nd: Peter Cullen, Guy Rope and Ron Bishop
3rd: Eric, Margaret Smitton and Chris Clausen,