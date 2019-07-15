Golf

Sherwood Park Golf Club

Trophy Day (July 11)

Trophy winner men: Jos Groot (net 66) - 41 points, Shigeru Nakaizumi - 38, Malcolm Burrell - 37, Rick Parker - 36



Trophy winner women: Kerry Pevy (net 69) - 39, Beryl MacLeod - 36 pts, Susan Smith - 35, Mary Couper - 34, Mirian Corbett - 33, Terene Campbell - 30.

Twos: Rick Parker

Advertisement

Closest to Pins: Mirian Corbett (3), Eileen Aukett (17)

Northland Golf Club

Nine-hole division results (June 12)

Fixture - Stableford B9 with 30 players

1st division: Pat Walker - 19

2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 14

3rd division: June Hansen - 12

c/back Chris Evans

Men's division: Greg Henderson - 19

Two's: Wayne Tong

Nine-hole division results (June 19)

Fixture - Eclectic Rd1, Gross F9 with 36 players

1st division: Jo Brunker - 49

2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 53

3rd division: Robyn Goffin - 51

Men's division: Roy Halford - 45

Nine-hole division results (June 26)

Fixture - Eclectic Rd2 Putting F9 with 31players

1st division: Jo Brunker - 13

2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 15

3rd division: Rae Taylor - 61

Men's division: Greg Henderson - 12

Two's: Liz McQuinn

Nine-hole division results (July 3)

Fixture - Eclectic Rd3, Gross F9 with 10 players

1st division: Jo Brunker - 56

2nd division: Anthea Laurence - 56

3rd division: Rae Taylor - 65

Nine-hole division results (July 10)

Fixture - Nett B9 with 30 players

1st division: Pam Clemmett - 36

c/back Liz McQuinn

2nd division: Myra Mitchell - 39

3rd division: Ann Hackett - 39

Men's division: Ron Kilduff - 37

Two's Liz McQuinn

Bowls

Kauri Indoor Bowling Club

Drawn Pairs (July 10)

1st: Marcel Ruedi, Des Taylor, Bev Manderson

Runner-up: Michael Riceman, Dallas Campbell, Dave Cobbald



Whareora Indoor Bowling Club

Championship Triples (July 10)

1st: Dawn Leader, Donna Warn, Paddy Holt - 3 wins, 13 ends, 25 points

2nd: Alan McFarlane, Ian Goffin, Robyn Goffin - 1.5 wins, 11 ends, 15 points



McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club

Cowley's Hire, Presidents Night Triples (June 9)

1st: Graeme Richards (McLeod Bay), Sheryl O'Gorman and Max Guyatt (guests) - 4 wins, 16/24

2nd: Ken Rozell, Bill White (McLeod Bay), Kerry Hogg (Onerahi) - 3 wins, 1 loss 14/21

3rd Barbara Thompson, Bob Blank and Bruce Piper (McLeod Bay) - 12/20

4th: Ernie Wuthrich (McLeod Bay), Roy Guyatt (Northland) Jon Franklin (McLeod Bay) - 2 wins, 2 losses 9/16

TEC. Dave Green, Gavin Boland and Jack Mortimore (McLeod Bay)

Ngunguru Bowls Club

Sponsor Ngunguru Motors (July 8)

1st: Kelvin Bint, Noel Bint,Malcolm Wyatt - 3 wins, 20 ends, 37 points

2nd: Len Richmond, Dave Mora, Eva Chrol - 3 wins, 18 ends, 34 points

3rd: Bob McKinney, Glenys Sandilands, Bob Ashworth - 3 wins, 16 ends, 30 points

4th: Rowan Breen, Win Hardy, Denis Anderson - 2 wins, 17 ends, 43 points

Kamo Bowling Club



Domestic Drawn Triples (June 27)



1st: Dave Orford, Graham Egerton, Flora Wallace - 3 wins, 36 points

2nd: Warren McLeish, Susan Egerton, Gavin Morgan - 3 wins, 34 points



Bev. Rear/Jean Roxburgh Open A/C Triples (July 2)



1st: Les Scott, Betty Scott, Maxine Nicklin - 3 wins, 19 ends, 41 points

2nd: Lydia Wyatt, Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick - 3 wins, 18 ends, 38 points

3rd: Bob McKinney, Bruce Clarkson, Jim Taylor - 2 wins, 19 ends, 36 points

Dargaville Bowling Club

N.W. Clubs Interclub 7s (July 7)

A cool type of mid-winter climate prevailed for most of the day, but thankfully, no rain. Players appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the event, with lots of friendly rivalry on hand.

1st: Dargaville - 14 points

2nd: Opononi - 9 points

3rd: Ruawai - 8 points

4th: Arapohue - 5 points

Dragicevich A/C Triples (July 13)

Eleven trios from around the North enjoyed a cool winter's day in pursuit of the sponsors goodies. Four rounds were completed with no problems.

1st: Patrick, Brett and AN other from Opononi

2nd: Peter Cullen, Guy Rope and Ron Bishop

3rd: Eric, Margaret Smitton and Chris Clausen,