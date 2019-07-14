On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Along with Waipū's historic win in the premier final, the club's premier reserve team achieved a massive upset in their 32-26 win over Hora Hora in Saturday's first game at the Northland Events Centre.
Following that, Mid Western stayed true to form and toppled a talented Mangakahia side, 38-30, in the south zone championship final. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture all the action.