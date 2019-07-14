Along with Waipū's historic win in the premier final, the club's premier reserve team achieved a massive upset in their 32-26 win over Hora Hora in Saturday's first game at the Northland Events Centre.

Following that, Mid Western stayed true to form and toppled a talented Mangakahia side, 38-30, in the south zone championship final. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to capture all the action.

Mid Western's Grayson Potter (centre) holds his arms aloft in celebration at the sound of the final hooter. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mangakahia centre Daniel Taylor was a lively character in the backline, scoring a good try between the posts in the second half against Mid Western. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mid Western's Dan Wells did well to control the game for the favourites at first-five. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waipū first-five Ben Mathers (with ball) was outstanding for his club's premier reserve team, scoring 22 of his side's 32 points against Hora Hora. Photo / Michael Cunningham