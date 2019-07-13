Richard "Dick" Nelson Langdon, also known as "Dickie Boy", epitomised living life to its fullest extent.

Remembered by his three children, Jan, 65, Richard, 60 and Vicki, 57, 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, Dick, who was 95, was by all accounts, a humble, caring man whose legacy spanned many years in many different ways.

Born in 1923 in Whangārei's McLeod Bay, Dick's youth was headed by his involvement in World War II as an 18-year-old, based in New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, where he was stationed in Bougainville to protect a local airport from Japanese forces.

"[Dick] was never

