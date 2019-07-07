Rugby league



Northland premier rugby league results (July 6)

Takahiwai won by default against Horahora Broncos (30-0)

Otangarei Knights 66 beat Northern Wairoa Bulls 18

Bowls

Advertisement



Dargaville Bowling Club



Mixed Mini, Pairs (July 2):

A very close finish for the day saw two duos with three wins and 19 ends apiece.

1st: Ray Bell and Lorraine Searle - 39 points

2nd: Sally Hobson and George Miller - 37 points



N.W. Clubs Interclub 7s (June 30):

A fairly good sort of a day for this event, played between the three Kaipara clubs plus Opononi, battling each other and having a bit of fun, playing the game in the friendly environment it should be.

Arapohue take the honours this year, with Dargaville edging out Opononi and Ruawai.



Northland Indoor Bowling Centre

Hensilite Singles (June 30):

Twenty-four players entered the Centre singles championship with the winner travelling to Christchurch in September to represent Northland.

1st: Eilean Rawson

2nd: Ton Kaan

3rd: Lyn Brittain

4th: Chris Watson

Whareora Indoor Bowling Club

July 3:

1st: Dave Dobson, Robyn Goffin - 2.5 wins, 21 points

2nd: Eleanor Holt, Don Tucker, Paddy Holt - 2.5 wins, 18 points

Kauri Indoor Bowling Club



Eveline Hitchcock Triples:

Winners: Jeremy Bartleet, John Vincent, Bev Manderson

Runners-up: Michael Riceman, Shirley Wark, Pat Parker

McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club



Stanley Marine Competition Triples (July 2):

1st: Dave Green, Bruce Piper, Norma Boland - 3 wins, 14/23

2nd: Graeme Richards, Adam Lang, Bill White - 2 wins, 1 loss, 14/25

3rd: Ernie Wuthrich, Jon Franklin, Bob Blank - 2 wins, 1 loss, 11/19

T.E.C. Geoff MacDonald and Jack Mortimore.

June Aggregate: Ladies: Wendy Sanderson, Men: Ken Rozell

Hikurangi Lawn Bowls Club



June 20:

1st: Linda Spratt, Leonie Lenne, Blue Thompson - 3 wins, 20 ends

2nd: Margaret Gurney, Shirley Holland, Don Nicholson - 3 wins, 19 ends

3rd: Peter Mitchell, Merv Myocevich, Ray McGee - 3 wins, 18 ends



Dunlop Memorial tournament (June 23):

1st: Dave Mora, Larry Vallance - 3.5 wins, 21 ends

2nd: Don Cameron, Manu Timoti - 3 wins, 26 ends

3rd: Frank Arnerich, Diane Lawrence - 3 wins, 24 ends



June 27:

1st Brian Walsh, Yvonne Pitman, Win Hardy - 3 wins, 18 ends

2nd: Dot Breen, Rowan Breen, Blue Thompson - 3 wins, 17 ends

3rd Margaret Gurney, Don Nicholson, Shirley Holland - 2 wins, 17 ends



Golf



Whangārei Golf Club



Results from the sixth round of the nine-hole ladies pennants on July 1.

Northland Two: 19

Whangārei One: 35

Northland One: 22

Waipū Two: 32

Waipū One: 24

Northland Three: 30

Whangārei Two: 36

Ngunguru: 18