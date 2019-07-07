Rugby league
Northland premier rugby league results (July 6)
Takahiwai won by default against Horahora Broncos (30-0)
Otangarei Knights 66 beat Northern Wairoa Bulls 18
Bowls
Dargaville Bowling Club
Mixed Mini, Pairs (July 2):
A very close finish for the day saw two duos with three wins and 19 ends apiece.
1st: Ray Bell and Lorraine Searle - 39 points
2nd: Sally Hobson and George Miller - 37 points
N.W. Clubs Interclub 7s (June 30):
A fairly good sort of a day for this event, played between the three Kaipara clubs plus Opononi, battling each other and having a bit of fun, playing the game in the friendly environment it should be.
Arapohue take the honours this year, with Dargaville edging out Opononi and Ruawai.
Northland Indoor Bowling Centre
Hensilite Singles (June 30):
Twenty-four players entered the Centre singles championship with the winner travelling to Christchurch in September to represent Northland.
1st: Eilean Rawson
2nd: Ton Kaan
3rd: Lyn Brittain
4th: Chris Watson
Whareora Indoor Bowling Club
July 3:
1st: Dave Dobson, Robyn Goffin - 2.5 wins, 21 points
2nd: Eleanor Holt, Don Tucker, Paddy Holt - 2.5 wins, 18 points
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club
Eveline Hitchcock Triples:
Winners: Jeremy Bartleet, John Vincent, Bev Manderson
Runners-up: Michael Riceman, Shirley Wark, Pat Parker
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club
Stanley Marine Competition Triples (July 2):
1st: Dave Green, Bruce Piper, Norma Boland - 3 wins, 14/23
2nd: Graeme Richards, Adam Lang, Bill White - 2 wins, 1 loss, 14/25
3rd: Ernie Wuthrich, Jon Franklin, Bob Blank - 2 wins, 1 loss, 11/19
T.E.C. Geoff MacDonald and Jack Mortimore.
June Aggregate: Ladies: Wendy Sanderson, Men: Ken Rozell
Hikurangi Lawn Bowls Club
June 20:
1st: Linda Spratt, Leonie Lenne, Blue Thompson - 3 wins, 20 ends
2nd: Margaret Gurney, Shirley Holland, Don Nicholson - 3 wins, 19 ends
3rd: Peter Mitchell, Merv Myocevich, Ray McGee - 3 wins, 18 ends
Dunlop Memorial tournament (June 23):
1st: Dave Mora, Larry Vallance - 3.5 wins, 21 ends
2nd: Don Cameron, Manu Timoti - 3 wins, 26 ends
3rd: Frank Arnerich, Diane Lawrence - 3 wins, 24 ends
June 27:
1st Brian Walsh, Yvonne Pitman, Win Hardy - 3 wins, 18 ends
2nd: Dot Breen, Rowan Breen, Blue Thompson - 3 wins, 17 ends
3rd Margaret Gurney, Don Nicholson, Shirley Holland - 2 wins, 17 ends
Golf
Whangārei Golf Club
Results from the sixth round of the nine-hole ladies pennants on July 1.
Northland Two: 19
Whangārei One: 35
Northland One: 22
Waipū Two: 32
Waipū One: 24
Northland Three: 30
Whangārei Two: 36
Ngunguru: 18