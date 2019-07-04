The winter interclub series concluded last weekend and the results in both sections came down to the wire with the winners not found until the last round of competition.

In the men/women open section Kensington Women were in the lead by one game over Whangārei when the day started, however three losses in the fourth round of play saw Whangārei take the lead which they then never surrendered. Final results: Whangārei 1st, 27 win points, Kensington Women 2nd, 24 win points, and Kamo 3rd with 15 win points.

In the mixed team division, Waipu continued on their winning way winning three of their last four matches to take out the competition with 24 win points. Second place went to Kensington No 1 on 21 points + 23 shots differential over Ngunguru who finished on 21 win points and + 19.25 shot differential.

All bowlers are reminded that next Monday, July 8, the CEO of Bowls New Zealand will be at the Kensington Bowling Club for a meeting with clubs and players interested in keeping up to date with the changes, etc, in bowls administration and the game itself. The meeting will start at 5pm.

Advertisement

The Northland Umpires Association reminds bowlers that its annual winter tournament will be played at the Hikurangi greens on Saturday, August 10. This is an any combination fours tournament. Please support this fundraising event by contacting Jacqui at the centre office or Bruce on 435 2512 for an entry. Current umpires are reminded that they should be entering a team. Anyone interested in increasing their knowledge of the laws of the game and/or becoming an umpire is asked to contact Maureen Parker on 435 1987.

Clubs are also reminded that their club programme for the 2019-20 handbook should be with the centre events manager by July 25, 2019. Any changes to the programme for next season should be applied for to the same email address now at gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz.