Northland's future rugby league stars were on show in Dargaville on Saturday as the Takahiwai Warriors played the Northern Wairoa Bulls in the under-5 and under-9 grades.

Photographer Ngareka Bensemann captured the joy and determination of Northland's young athletes.

Takahiwai under-9s player Lennox Wilson (blue) tries to break through a tackle from Northern Wairoa's Peni Tu’utafaiva. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann

Tuilanga Tu'utafaiva, from Northern Wairoa's under-5s team, sprints towards the tryline with ball in hand. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann

Takahiwai's under-5s team stares down their opponents. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann

Takahiwai's under-9s player Corven Puimpi-Hita (with ball) tries to escape an oncoming tackle from Northern Wairoa's Treyviarrn Mafulu-Dick. Photo / Ngareka Bensemann