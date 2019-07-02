

The Portland Panthers are at risk of missing out on Northland's premier rugby league competition finals after losing to the Otangarei Knights on Saturday.

The Panthers' 36-24 loss to the 2018 champions in Portland comes after they were dealt a harsh blow from 2019's form team, the Takahiwai Warriors, losing 86-0 last week in Takahiwai.

The two losses have ensured Portland stay at the bottom of the five-team table with just four points going into the final two rounds of the regular season. While they are assured two points with a bye this weekend, Portland will need to win big against the Northern Wairoa Bulls in Dargaville on July 13 to finish in that fourth semifinal spot.

Portland's Tesimoni Uiloi waits for the pass to arrive as he charges up field. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Panthers looked good early on against the Knights on Saturday, going into the halftime break trailing by just one try, 18-12. Despite a hattrick of tries to Portland centre, Thomas Ridgley, they couldn't secure the win on home turf.

"It was a big improvement on the game against Takahiwai," Portland Panthers club chairperson Raki Harding said.

"We had pretty much the same team but the guys had a different mind-frame, we always tend to play better at home than away."

Harding commended the pivotal pairing of young halfback, Kiarni Ranui, and standoff, Tesimoni Uiloi, who ran hard at the Otangarei line and opened up space for Portland's wingers to exploit.

Portland Panthers halfback, Kiarni Ranui, streaks towards the tryline in an impressive performance from the teenager. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"We had better ball distribution because [Ranui and Uiloi] have the ability to see the gaps out wide and how to read the game, they take the ball to the line and draw players in."

Almost all of Northland's rugby league teams have been effected by player shortage and injury this season, and Harding said this would have a big impact on their chances against the Bulls in two weeks time.

"The club is still struggling with players, we only had one reserve this weekend so it's a hard task for a coach with a team that struggles to get to training," he said.

"It's going to be a big task [against the Bulls], we have to pile the points, which will be a big challenge but I think the boys are up to it."

In the round's other game, Takahiwai beat the Bulls in a tight fixture in Dargaville, 48-34.