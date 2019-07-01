

When you go 3-nil up in the first 11 minutes of your premier men's hockey fixture, it usually means you have the game sown up.

But that almost wasn't the case for Mangapai who threw away their three-goal lead to be trailing 5-4 going into the final quarter against Springfield on Saturday, only to win 6-5.

Mangapai, who have not lost any of their nine games this year (plus two byes), realised their 2019 form would need to be replicated if they were to win and it was down to their striker, Frederick Zentner, who scored two goals in the final seven minutes to complete his hat-trick and win the game.

"[At 3-nil], our basic skill-level just dropped off and we made bad turnovers at crucial times," Mangapai men's coach Mark Thorne said.

"When we should have controlled the game, we got a bit lazy and complacent which allowed [Springfield] to come back into the game."

After 11 minutes of Mangapai mastery, Springfield managed to peg one back to finish the first quarter 3-1 down. Springfield went on to score three more goals in the second quarter to go into the halftime break, 4-3 ahead of Mangapai.

While he said much of what was said in Mangapai's halftime huddle wasn't of a positive nature, Thorne knew his side could come back if they finished their opportunities.

"We just had to outline the fact that we needed to tidy up our basic skills and show more energy," he said.

"We should have scored more because we had about eight to 10 penalty corners over the game, but [Springfield] defended them well."

In the final quarter, Mangapai showed why they are unbeaten this year with long periods of possession inside Springfield's half. Thorne said Zentner, who was the competition's joint-leading goal-scorer with eight goals as of last week, was a key cog in the Mangapai machine.

"[Zentner] is a very good player, he's determined, he hates losing and he's a very skilful and aggressive player who loves scoring."

To lose such a tight game was a disappointment for Springfield men's coach Grant McLeod but he said the team showed spirit to come back from trailing early.

"We're a bit disappointed letting the game go in the final quarter but it's an encouraging sign to come back and take the lead like that."

With only five weeks left until semifinals, Springfield find themselves in second place after Maungakaramea lost 5-1 to Whangārei Boys' High School on Friday. As long as his side are fit and healthy come the finals run, McLeod said Springfield had the game to beat Mangapai.

"If we play well against [Mangapai] then I think we can come away with the result," he said.

"We are playing well in patches and but for us, it's about putting those patches together and controlling the ball."

In Northland's premier women's hockey competition, Old Girls beat Whangārei Girls' High School, 2-nil, and Springfield drew 2-all with Maungakaramea.