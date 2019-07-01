Northland's young basketballers were put to the test on Saturday as a number of out-of-town teams travelled north to play some of the region's school and representative sides.

This included the Whangārei Boys' High School's (WBHS) premier and junior teams playing Auckland's Westlake Boys' High School, the Cameron Basketball Academy under-14 team playing Taranaki's Elite Pathways under-14 team and Northland's under-15 girls playing Auckland's under-15 girls team.

Other fixtures in the day included some local derbies between WBHS, Tikipunga High School, Pompallier College and Huanui College. Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham caught all the action from the competitive WBHS-Tikipunga High School fixture.

Whangārei Boys' High School player Charlie Pou-Hita pushes towards the hoop thanks to a timely screen from his teammate. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tikipunga High School's Boston Kake (with ball) shows his skills. Photo / Michael Cunningham