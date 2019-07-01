

Conceding last-minute goals is not a good habit to continue and it's one Northland's men's first team will be hoping to break after their one-nil loss to Unimount Bohemian Celtic on Saturday.

This weekend's result against the Celtic team at Morningside Park in Whangārei takes Northland's tally to about four games which have been decided in the final minutes - and not in Northland's favour.

Momentum shifted throughout the game with both teams enjoying their share of possession at different stages. Northland had a number of chances on goal but thanks to some excellent defending by the visitors, the score remained at nil-all for much of the game.

Only in the 87th minute were the two sides separated as Northland cleared a Celtic corner only for the ball to be fired in from 30 metres out and hit the Northland crossbar. Celtic striker Leo Shin reacted first inside the box and sealed Northland's fate with a goal.

"[Celtic] did some good defending and unfortunately, it just happens in football, I can't blame or fault any of our guys," Northland FC men's first team coach Owen Liiv said.

"It was a really good game of football, we knew that they were going to come and be physical and that's exactly how the game was."

The game featured a number of strong challenges from both teams but Liiv said it was managed well by referee Yunjie Diao and assistant referees Mike Badham and Peter Thorne.

"Credit where it's due, the officials had a really tough job but they let the game flow and saw the challenges for what they were."

Liiv said his side had about 15 attempts on goal and probably should have converted three or four of them. He credited goalkeeper Shane Stanners who provided an inspired performance to keep the home side in the hunt.

Northland now have a weekend off thanks to Albany United's involvement in the Chatham Cup, but Liiv knows his team can raise the standard against Onehunga Mangere in two weeks; time with the addition of four newly-contracted players.

"The boys are obviously gutted but the thing that gives me cause for positivity, I know that there'll be 28 people at training tomorrow," he said.

"I know we've been competitive in every game and these new players they are all quality additions but they'll have to earn their spot."

Northland FC's reserve team drew 3-all with Celtic's reserve team.

In Northland's premier football competition, Madhatters beat FC Whangārei 9-4, Kaeo-Inter beat Kerikeri 2-1 and Onerahi and Tikipunga drew 0-all.