Maromaku School was awash with pupils on Friday for its annual sports day. Hundreds of children from 15 different Northland schools came together for a big day of rugby and netball action.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch the action.

Tai Johnston, 12, from Russell School tries to break free from a tackle during the Maromaku School sports day on Friday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kawakawa School's Ocean Vlaardingerbroeks, 12, looks to pass the ball down-court. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Thirteen-year-old Te Pona Davis-Martin from Whangaruru School (centre) reaches for the ball while battling some strong resistance. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Miria Faulkner-Luke, 12, from Kawakawa School puts all her strength into the lob pass. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Twelve-year-old try-scorer Dronix Fainga'a from Whangaruru School on the run. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Paihia School's rugby team strut forwards with confidence. Photo / Michael Cunningham