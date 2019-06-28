Northland's young paddlers took to Whangārei's table tennis centre for the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association's table tennis championships on Thursday. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone stopped by to catch all the action.
Results:
Girls' Championship:
1st: Takaimaania Ngata-Henare, Huanui College
2nd: Aliz'e Henare-Thompson, Tikipunga High School
3rd: Ashley Kovalyov, Northland College
4th: Diarvion Kukutai, Northland College
5th: Journey Kukutai, Northland College
6th: Jordan Henare, Tikipunga High School
Boys' Championship:
1st: Joshua Miedema, Whangārei Boys' High School
2nd: Rocco Taylor, Whangārei Boys' High School
3rd: Garry Kessell, Whangārei Boys' High School
4th: Luca Bocock, Kerikeri High School
5th: Leonard Hiku, Northland College (1st Plate Div)
6th: Suyadeep Diwan, Whangārei Boys' High School (2nd Plate Div)
7th: Cole Mason, Kamo High School (3rd Plate Div)
8th: Maz Saunders, Whangārei Boys' High School (4th Plate Div)
9th: Jonathan Rogers, Kerikeri High School
9th: Dakota Boxer-Paki, Northland College
9th: Kun Er Zhang, Whangārei Boys' High School
9th: Dean Page, Huanui College
10th: Jeff Smith, Otamatea High School (1st Bowl Div)
11th: Josh Kenyon, Whangārei Boys' High School (2nd Bowl Div)
12th= Garth Heenan, Whangārei Boys' High School (3rd= Bowl Div)
12th = Brady Wright, Kamo High School (3rd= Bowl Div)