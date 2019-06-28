Northland's young paddlers took to Whangārei's table tennis centre for the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association's table tennis championships on Thursday. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone stopped by to catch all the action.

Joshua Miedema from Whangārei Boys' High School shows off the skills which saw him take out the boys' championship division. Photo / John Stone
Tikipunga High School's Aliz'e Henare-Thompson measures her shot with extreme precision and concentration. Photo / John Stone
Results:

Girls' Championship:

1st: Takaimaania Ngata-Henare, Huanui College
2nd: Aliz'e Henare-Thompson, Tikipunga High School
3rd: Ashley Kovalyov, Northland College
4th: Diarvion Kukutai, Northland College
5th: Journey Kukutai, Northland College
6th: Jordan Henare, Tikipunga High School

Whangārei Boys' High School's Kun Er Zhang leans back to hit another backhand. Photo / John Stone
Diarvion Kukutai from Northland College pushes forward to win the point. Photo / John Stone
Northland College's Dakota Boxer-Paki reaches forward to save the point. Photo / John Stone
Boys' Championship:

1st: Joshua Miedema, Whangārei Boys' High School
2nd: Rocco Taylor, Whangārei Boys' High School
3rd: Garry Kessell, Whangārei Boys' High School
4th: Luca Bocock, Kerikeri High School
5th: Leonard Hiku, Northland College (1st Plate Div)
6th: Suyadeep Diwan, Whangārei Boys' High School (2nd Plate Div)
7th: Cole Mason, Kamo High School (3rd Plate Div)
8th: Maz Saunders, Whangārei Boys' High School (4th Plate Div)
9th: Jonathan Rogers, Kerikeri High School
9th: Dakota Boxer-Paki, Northland College
9th: Kun Er Zhang, Whangārei Boys' High School
9th: Dean Page, Huanui College
10th: Jeff Smith, Otamatea High School (1st Bowl Div)
11th: Josh Kenyon, Whangārei Boys' High School (2nd Bowl Div)
12th= Garth Heenan, Whangārei Boys' High School (3rd= Bowl Div)
12th = Brady Wright, Kamo High School (3rd= Bowl Div)