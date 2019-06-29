Tennis
Northland tennis seniors vs North Harbour seniors at Thomas Neale Tennis Centre, Whangārei (June 23).
Results (Northland/result/North Harbour/score):
Men's doubles:
Mike Clapshaw & Terry Mitchell def Mike B & Paul C (6/2, 6/3)
Keith Cocking & Bryce Attwood drew Phillip B & Tony S (4/6, 6/3)
Merv Tane & Todd Morgan def Paul S & Quinton L (6/1, 6/3)
Mike Walters & Glen Cowie def Vince M & Norman Q (7/5, 6/1)
Greg Miller & Kerry Friend def John T & Len K (6/1, 6/1)
Paul Ramsey & Murray Owen def Don J & Ted C (6/1, 6/3)
Women's doubles:
Wendy Jambor & Shelley Yeates def Jane G & Louise M (6/1, 6/1)
Cheryl Baker & Raewyn Heywood def Adrienne C & Karlene M (6/1, 7/6)
Julie Taylor & Ollie Smith def Mandy D & Sarah S (6/3, 6/3)
Ursula Hinck & Laurette Anderson drew Nikki W & Vicky W (7/6, 3/6)
Judy Hill & Debbie Turner def Caroline P & Veronika C (6/4, 6/0)
Coral Hammer & Janet Agnew lost Lynda A & Karen S (3/6, 3/6)
Reverse men's doubles:
Mike C & Keith def Mike B & Philip (6/4, 6/3)
Terry & Bryce drew Paul C & Tony S (3/6, 6/3)
Merv & Mike W def Vince & Quinton (6/2, 6/1)
Todd & Glen drew Norman & Paul S (6/3, 7/6)
Greg & Paul R def Don & Len (6/0, 6/4)
Kerry & Murray def John & Ted (6/0, 6/0)
Reverse women's doubles:
Wendy & Cheryl lost Jane & Adrienne (4/6, 4/6)
Shelley & Raewyn def Louise & Karlene (6/0, 6/0)
Julie & Ursula drew Nikki & Sarah (2/6, 6/4)
Ollie & Judy def Mandy & Caroline (6/1, 6/0)
Coral & Laurette drew Veronica & Lynda (2/6, 6/1)
Janet & Debbie drew Vicky & Karen (6/0, 3/6)
Mixed doubles:
Mike C & Shelley def Paul C & Louise (6/4, 6/2)
Terry & Wendy def Mike B & Adrienne (6/1, 6/4)
Keith & Cheryl lost Phillip & Jane (3/6, 4/6)
Bryce & Raewyn def Tony & Mandy (6/1, 6/4)
Merv & Julie def Paul & Sarah (6/2, 6/3)
Todd & Ursula drew Quinton & Karlene (4/6, 6/3)
Mike W & Ollie def Vince & Nikki (6/4, 6/2)
Greg & Judy def Norman & Vicky (6/2, 6/4)
Glen & Laurette def John & Karen (6/2, 6/1)
Kerry & Coral drew Len & Lynda (6/2, 7/5)
Murray & Debbie def Don & Caroline (6/1, 6/0)
Paul & Janet lost Ted & Veronica (1/6, 0/6)
Final set score: 55-17
Bowls
Dargaville Bowling Club:
Mixed Mini Pairs/Triples (June 25)
1st: Chris Clausen and Don Munn.
2nd: Ray Bell, Ces Mayall and Jean McLean.
Whareora Indoor Bowls:
Championship Singles (June 12)
1st: Dave Dobson
2nd Heather Jaggard
June 19
1st: Eleanor Holt, Don Tucker - 3 wins, 26 points
2nd: Betty Corney, Robyn Goffin - 1 win, 17 points
Ngunguru visit (June 26)
1st: Ruth Roberts, Eleanor Holt, Ian Goffin, Don Tucker - 2 wins, 13 ends, 24 points
2nd: Dawn leader, Hazel Taylor, Gilbert Whalley, Paddy Holt - 2 wins, 12 ends, 23 points
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club:
W.H.A.T. Automotive Pat Rowlands Trophy, Progressive Play (June 25)
1st: Ernie Wuthrich, 4 wins, 13/24
2nd: Wendy Sanderson, 3 wins, 1 loss, 13/17
3rd: Ken Rozell, 3 wins, 1 loss, 13/23
4th: Dennis Bailey, 3 wins, 1 loss, 9/18
TEC. Lorna Wuthrich
Whangārei Indoor Bowling Association:
Championship Singles (June 22)
1st: Ton Kaan - North End IBC
2nd: Marcel Ruedi - Marist/Horahora IBC
3rd: Eilean Rawson - Northland Club IBC
4th: George Walker - Onerahi IBC
Northland Indoor Bowling Centre:
Round Robin (June 23)
Far North, Bay of Islands and Whangārei Associations had 16 players each representing them. Whangārei won the day with 68 points, Bay of Islands 59 points, Far North 41 points.
Top Scorers:
Whangārei: Dallas Campbell - 7 points, Eilean Rawson - 6.5 points
Bay of Islands: Leicester Budd - 6 points, Noel Bethel - 5.75 points
Far North: Lyn Pooley - 5.5 points, Steven Yuretich - 5 points
Kamo Bowling Club:
Noel & Betty Hodge Open A/C Triples (June 11)
1st: Charlie Jellick, Lydia Wyatt, Malcolm Wyatt - 3 wins, 21 ends, 47 points
2nd: Percy Blundell, Dot Hardy, Smurf Magee - 3 wins, 18 ends, 40 points
3rd: Grahame Catton, Diana Catton, Des Stuck - 3 wins, 18 ends, 35 points
Domestic Drawn Triples (June 13)
1st: Barry Stott, Ray Bradley, Judy Morgan - 3 wins, 31 points
2nd: Warren McLeish, Bob Trewhella, Anne Kiilpus - 2 wins, 31 points
Bruce McQueen Builder Open A/C Triples (June 18)
1st: Warren Taylor, Warren McLeish, Janene Thurgood - 3 wins, 19 ends, 43 points
2nd: Malcolm Wyatt, Lydia Wyatt, Charlie Jellick - 3 wins, 18 ends, 39 points
3rd: Jim Taylor, Bob McKinney, Bruce Clarkson - 3 wins, 17 ends, 38 points
Domestic Drawn Triples (June 20)
1st: Grahame Catton, Ray Bradley, Robbie Hayman - 3 wins, 34 points
2nd: Rhona Burns, Des Stuck, Murray Smith - 2 wins, 27 points
Kauri Indoor Bowling Club
Championship Singles
Winner: Jeremy Bartleet - 23 ends, 49 points
Runner-up: Dave Ross - 21 ends, 38 points
Golf
Northland Vets played at Northern Wairoa Golf Course in extremely windy conditions on Thursday, June 20.
Results:
Division A Men: Mark Tunnell - 41 points, Stuart Gray - 38, Bob Clement - 33, Philip Tebbutt c/b - 33, Robert Nathan c/b - 33.
Division B Men: Noel Futter - 39, Pearce Bresnehan - 35, John Fischer - 34, Tony Horton c/b - 34, Ian Goffin c/b - 34.
Women: Kerry Pevy - 34, Terene Campbell - 33, Pam Pasma - 31, Lesley Cunliffe c/b - 31, Pam Brown c/b - 31.
Twos: Sharon Ball, Roger Ogle, Clarry Churches