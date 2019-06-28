

Round one of the Winter Interclub has been completed and the finals will be played tomorrow at One Tree Point (men/women) and Ngunguru for the mixed division. Play starts at 9am at both venues.

Current positions are: men/women section: Kensington women: 18 win points, Whangārei men: 15 win points, Kamo: nine win points, Mangawhai/Kensington men: six win points each.

In the mixed division: Waipū 15 win points (+16), Kensington one: 15 win points (+15), Ngunguru: 12 win points, Whangārei 9 win points, Kensington two: three win points. Matches this weekend will be very tight and results will be close, making for a very exciting competition.

Northland Centre advises all clubs that the Bowls NZ chief executive, Mark Cameron, will be in attendance at Kensington Bowling Club on Monday, July 8 at 5pm for a meeting with clubs and any bowlers who wish to attend.

Questions will be asked and hopefully answers will be provided on all aspects of our game. Come along and listen if you wish to be kept informed.

Well done to the NZ representative Black Jacks who are currently competing in the Asia Pacific Championships in Australia. Week one saw them come away with gold medals in the women's fours, women's singles, men's pairs and a silver in the men's triples.

This competition has continued this week and another four medals are on offer. If you want to see matches live then bowlsnewzealand.co.nz is the place for you to investigate on your computer or laptop.

Next Friday (July 5) sees the start of the NZ Champion of Champion events. Singles start the ball rolling and Northland will be represented by Patricia Murray (Kensington) in this event to be played in Wellington. All bowlers will wish Fisha good bowling, enjoy the event and the experience. We will be watching your play with interest.

The Northland Umpires Association are holding their annual winter fundraising any combination fours tournament on Saturday, August 10 at the Hikurangi greens. For an entry please contact Bruce Scott on 435 2512. Umpires are reminded that you are expected to enter a team from your club please.