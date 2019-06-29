On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Dargaville High School's 1st XV claimed a tight 31-25 win over Whangārei Boys' High School's 2nd XV development side on Wednesday at Whangārei Boys' High School.
Both teams scored five tries apiece but the home team's inability to covert would come back to bite them as the boys from Dargaville secured the win. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along and saw the game unfold.