Dargaville High School's 1st XV claimed a tight 31-25 win over Whangārei Boys' High School's 2nd XV development side on Wednesday at Whangārei Boys' High School.

Both teams scored five tries apiece but the home team's inability to covert would come back to bite them as the boys from Dargaville secured the win. Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along and saw the game unfold.

Dargaville High School's Lucas Payne (back) chases down Whangārei Boys' High School player Kody Shepherd. Photo / John Stone
Lochiel Espiner from Whangārei Boys' High School feeds the scrum under the watchful eye of Dargaville High School's Owen Cleary. Photo / John Stone
Dargaville High School's Hawaiki Tohu-Gregory looks to clear the ball out of traffic. Photo / John Stone
Whangārei Boys' High School forward Jake Pulupaki sets the ball for another phase. Photo / John Stone
