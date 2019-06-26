On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Kerikeri Gymnastics Club held its first officially recognised competition on Sunday with young gymnasts travelling from as far away as Warkworth and Kaitaia to compete.
Eighty girls aged 6 to 12 years old demonstrated their skills on the beam, bars, floor and vault during the day-long Kerikeri Junior Competition at the club's base in the old PlaceMakers building on Sammaree Place.
Head coach Janet McLea said it was a fantastic day with great support from all over Northland.