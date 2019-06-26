Kerikeri Gymnastics Club held its first officially recognised competition on Sunday with young gymnasts travelling from as far away as Warkworth and Kaitaia to compete.

Eighty girls aged 6 to 12 years old demonstrated their skills on the beam, bars, floor and vault during the day-long Kerikeri Junior Competition at the club's base in the old PlaceMakers building on Sammaree Place.

Head coach Janet McLea said it was a fantastic day with great support from all over Northland.

Mangonui 11-year-old Caitlin Russell, of Kaitaia Gymnastics Club, on the beam. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nine-year-old Stella Lumkong, of Kerikeri Gymnastics Club, performs an arabesque on the beam. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Step-three overs division winners, from left, Stella Lumkong (Kerikeri Gymnastics Club), Emily Tattersfield (Whangārei Academy of Gymnastics/WAGS) and Shelby Hoyle (WAGS). Photo / Peter de Graaf