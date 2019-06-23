Northland's high schoolers took to ASB Stadium on Friday for the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association floorball competition.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to see this exciting sport in action.

Whangārei Girls' High School's Aria Chapman (centre) tussles for possession with Whangārei Boys' High School's Tyler Maugham (right). Photo / John Stone
Results:

Junior:

1st: Whangārei Boys' High School

2nd: Whangaroa College

3rd: Excellere College

4th= Dargaville High School

4th= Whangārei Girls' High School

The pass to Dargaville High School's Eliot Williams is intercepted just as he was bearing down on goal. Photo / John Stone
Excellere College player Rhian Howell (right) and Dargaville High School's Dalton Parker clash in mid-court. Photo / John Stone
Senior:

1st= Kerikeri High School

1st= Whangārei Boys High School

3rd: Dargaville High School

4th: Whangārei Girls' High School Black

5th: Whangārei Girls' High School Blue

6th: Dargaville High School Mixed

Whangārei Girls' High School goalie Carla Kemper makes a grab for the ball. Photo / John Stone
