Northland's high schoolers took to ASB Stadium on Friday for the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association floorball competition.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to see this exciting sport in action.
Results:
Junior:
1st: Whangārei Boys' High School
Advertisement
2nd: Whangaroa College
3rd: Excellere College
4th= Dargaville High School
4th= Whangārei Girls' High School
Senior:
1st= Kerikeri High School
1st= Whangārei Boys High School
3rd: Dargaville High School
4th: Whangārei Girls' High School Black
5th: Whangārei Girls' High School Blue
6th: Dargaville High School Mixed