

Whangārei Girls' and Boys' High Schools claimed a clean sweep of the open grades in the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association's team squash competition at the Whangārei Squash Club on Thursday.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was there to catch the wall-to-wall action.

Jack Hodgson from Otamatea High School stays on his toes at the Whangārei Squash Club. Photo / John Stone

Results:



Open Boys

1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1

2nd: Whangārei Boys High School 2

3rd: Whangārei Boys High School 3

Whangārei Boys' High School players (from left), Liam Froggatt, Cory Ferguson and Ethan Hare take a well-deserved break. Photo / John Stone

Open Girls:

1st: Whangārei Girls' High School 1

2nd: Whangārei Girls' High School 2

3rd: Whangārei Girls' High School 3

Whangārei Girls' High School's Chelsea Trail has eyes only for the ball. Photo / John Stone

Open Mixed:

1st: Rodney College TAN

2nd: Dargaville High School

3rd: Rodney College CPR

Riley-Jack Vette-Blomquist from Whangārei Boys' High School sets himself for another backhand shot. Photo / John Stone

Novice Girls:

1st: Whangārei Girls' High School

2nd: Kamo High School

3rd: Bay of Islands College



Novice Boys:

1st: Rodney College

2nd: Kamo High School White

3rd= Kamo High School Blue

3rd= Bay of Islands College