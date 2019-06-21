Whangārei Girls' and Boys' High Schools claimed a clean sweep of the open grades in the Northland Secondary Schools Sports Association's team squash competition at the Whangārei Squash Club on Thursday.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone was there to catch the wall-to-wall action.
Results:
Open Boys
1st: Whangārei Boys High School 1
2nd: Whangārei Boys High School 2
3rd: Whangārei Boys High School 3
Open Girls:
1st: Whangārei Girls' High School 1
2nd: Whangārei Girls' High School 2
3rd: Whangārei Girls' High School 3
Open Mixed:
1st: Rodney College TAN
2nd: Dargaville High School
3rd: Rodney College CPR
Novice Girls:
1st: Whangārei Girls' High School
2nd: Kamo High School
3rd: Bay of Islands College
Novice Boys:
1st: Rodney College
2nd: Kamo High School White
3rd= Kamo High School Blue
3rd= Bay of Islands College