Racing
Results from the Ruakaka racing meet on Saturday.
Race 1: Ruakaka Economic Development Group, $30,000, 2100m
1st: 1-1 Dragon Storm (6) M Cameron
2nd: 8-8 Nothing Trivial (8) E McCall
3rd: 2-2 Valante (2) V Colgan
Race 2: Whangārei Bus Services, $10,000, 1400m
1st: 13-13 Our Prom King (16) J Fawcett
2nd: 11-11 Here Comes Faffy (7) M McNab
3rd: 4-3 Chapeau (9) C Grylls
Race 3: Northland Veterinary Group,$30,000, 1400m
1st: 1-1 Hanger (6) R Elliot
2nd: 5-5 Spider (8) C Dell
3rd: 2-4 Amazing Az (9) C Lammas
Race 4: Marsden Cove Marine Engineering, $25,000, 1600m
1st: 4-4 Mac Attacka (5) M Cameron
2nd: 1-2 Quizmaster (1) C Lammas
3rd: 2-1 Stilton (7) S Collett
Race 5: Trigg Construction, $35,000, 1200m
1st: 3-3 Lucyinrio (2) T Thornton
2nd: 1-1 Rikki Tikki Tavi (4) C Lammas
3rd: 5-5 Rocanto (6) M Cameron
Race 6: Reyburn and Bryant, $22,500, 1200m
1st: 2-2 Mumms Jewel (12) M Cameron
2nd: 1-1 Von Trapp (2) A Calder
3rd: 14-13 The Dom (7) K Chowdhoory
Race 7: Pierces Flooring Xtra, $22,500, 1600m
1st: 8-9 Red Dynamo (9) C Lammas
2nd: 3-3 Fluorobus (15) A Calder
3rd: 1-1 Super Gee (1) M Cameron
Race 8: Bream Bay Painting, $25000, 1600m
1st: 7-7 Light Shadow (4) D Mansour
2nd: 1-1 Copper Fox (9) S Spratt
3rd: 2-2 Obsessive (7) M Coleman
Rugby
Northland Bayleys premier men's rugby results (June 15)
Waipū 46 beat Kerikeri 22
Kamo 37 beat Mid Northern 20
Western Sharks 34 beat Wellsford 18
Old Boys Marist 30 beat Hikurangi 24
Hora Hora 53 beat Otamatea 38
Rugby league
Northland premier rugby league results (June 15)
Takahiwai Warriors 34 beat Otangarei Knights 10
Portland Panthers 56 beat Horahora Broncos 8
Bowls
National indoor bowls results:
Saturday, June 8: 10 Northland players qualified in the Masters singles from 185 entries, with Lyn Brittain reaching the quarter-finals on Sunday.
Monday, June 10: Six pairs from Northland qualified in the Masters Pairs from 125 entries, with Marcel Ruedi and Eleanor Holt reaching the quarter-finals.
Dargaville Bowling Club results:
Bridgestone A/C Triples (June 9)
1st: Adrienne Graham, Lew Findlay, Lorraine Searle - 3 wins, 29 ends.
2nd: Ray Bell, Lyn Curac, Barbara Bell - 3 wins, 27 ends.
3rd: Don and Noeline Munn, John Keogh - 3 wins, 22 ends.
Mixed Mini, Pairs (June 11)
1st: Sally Hobson and Don Munn.
2nd: Bushy Clarke and Lorraine Searle.
McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club results:
Onerahi Physiotherapy Competition Pairs (June 4)
1st: John Thompson and Helen Rozell - 3 wins, 16/30.
2nd: Ken Rozell and Jack Mortimore - 2 wins, 1 draw, 12/22.
T.E.C. Geoff MacDonald and Dennis Bailey
May Aggregate - Ladies: Norma Boland. Men: Neale Fairweather.
Kamo Bowling Club results:
Mal Grant Open A/C Triples (June 4)
1st: Ray Mayall, Terry Mullane, Dave Read - 3 wins, 18 points
2nd: Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick, Lydia Wyatt - 3 wins, 17 points
3rd: Carol Neeley, Dave Kerr, Janene Thurgood - 3 wins, 16 points
Domestic Drawn Triples (June 6)
1st: Peter Plaistowe, Steve McAdam, Roy Hayman, Des Stuck - 2.5 wins, 32 points
Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club results:
Kauri Visitors Night (June 12)
Winners: Dave Ross, Dallas Campbell, Jan Bartleet - 3 wins, 13 ends, 28 points
Runners-up: Vic Gunko, Des Taylor, Anne Walker - 2 wins, 13 ends, 19 points
Golf
Results from Sherwood Park's Mixed Vets (June 13):
Men: Patrick Buckley (37 points), John Forster (35), Rick Parker (34), Jos Groot (33), Murray Lornie (32).
Women: Beryl MacLeod (34), Cathy Lloyd (32), Sherrill Jeeves (31), Kerry Pevy (30), Mary Couper c/b (30), Pam Pasma (28).
Twos: John Forster
Closest to pins: Mirian Corbett (6), Kerry Pevy (17)