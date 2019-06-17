Racing



Results from the Ruakaka racing meet on Saturday.



Race 1: Ruakaka Economic Development Group, $30,000, 2100m

1st: 1-1 Dragon Storm (6) M Cameron

2nd: 8-8 Nothing Trivial (8) E McCall

3rd: 2-2 Valante (2) V Colgan

Race 2: Whangārei Bus Services, $10,000, 1400m

1st: 13-13 Our Prom King (16) J Fawcett

2nd: 11-11 Here Comes Faffy (7) M McNab

3rd: 4-3 Chapeau (9) C Grylls



Race 3: Northland Veterinary Group,$30,000, 1400m

1st: 1-1 Hanger (6) R Elliot

2nd: 5-5 Spider (8) C Dell

3rd: 2-4 Amazing Az (9) C Lammas



Race 4: Marsden Cove Marine Engineering, $25,000, 1600m

1st: 4-4 Mac Attacka (5) M Cameron

2nd: 1-2 Quizmaster (1) C Lammas

3rd: 2-1 Stilton (7) S Collett



Race 5: Trigg Construction, $35,000, 1200m

1st: 3-3 Lucyinrio (2) T Thornton

2nd: 1-1 Rikki Tikki Tavi (4) C Lammas

3rd: 5-5 Rocanto (6) M Cameron



Race 6: Reyburn and Bryant, $22,500, 1200m

1st: 2-2 Mumms Jewel (12) M Cameron

2nd: 1-1 Von Trapp (2) A Calder

3rd: 14-13 The Dom (7) K Chowdhoory



Race 7: Pierces Flooring Xtra, $22,500, 1600m

1st: 8-9 Red Dynamo (9) C Lammas

2nd: 3-3 Fluorobus (15) A Calder

3rd: 1-1 Super Gee (1) M Cameron



Race 8: Bream Bay Painting, $25000, 1600m

1st: 7-7 Light Shadow (4) D Mansour

2nd: 1-1 Copper Fox (9) S Spratt

3rd: 2-2 Obsessive (7) M Coleman

Spider (closest to camera) was pipped by a nose in race three, losing to Hanger (by rail). Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rugby

Northland Bayleys premier men's rugby results (June 15)

Waipū 46 beat Kerikeri 22

Kamo 37 beat Mid Northern 20

Western Sharks 34 beat Wellsford 18

Old Boys Marist 30 beat Hikurangi 24

Hora Hora 53 beat Otamatea 38



Rugby league



Northland premier rugby league results (June 15)

Takahiwai Warriors 34 beat Otangarei Knights 10

Portland Panthers 56 beat Horahora Broncos 8

Bowls



National indoor bowls results:



Saturday, June 8: 10 Northland players qualified in the Masters singles from 185 entries, with Lyn Brittain reaching the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Monday, June 10: Six pairs from Northland qualified in the Masters Pairs from 125 entries, with Marcel Ruedi and Eleanor Holt reaching the quarter-finals.

Northland's Eleanor Holt receiving the gift basket from the national indoor bowls competition sponsors, Summerset. Photo / Supplied

Dargaville Bowling Club results:



Bridgestone A/C Triples (June 9)

1st: Adrienne Graham, Lew Findlay, Lorraine Searle - 3 wins, 29 ends.

2nd: Ray Bell, Lyn Curac, Barbara Bell - 3 wins, 27 ends.

3rd: Don and Noeline Munn, John Keogh - 3 wins, 22 ends.

Mixed Mini, Pairs (June 11)

1st: Sally Hobson and Don Munn.

2nd: Bushy Clarke and Lorraine Searle.



McLeod Bay Indoor Bowls Club results:



Onerahi Physiotherapy Competition Pairs (June 4)

1st: John Thompson and Helen Rozell - 3 wins, 16/30.

2nd: Ken Rozell and Jack Mortimore - 2 wins, 1 draw, 12/22.

T.E.C. Geoff MacDonald and Dennis Bailey

May Aggregate - Ladies: Norma Boland. Men: Neale Fairweather.

Kamo Bowling Club results:



Mal Grant Open A/C Triples (June 4)

1st: Ray Mayall, Terry Mullane, Dave Read - 3 wins, 18 points

2nd: Malcolm Wyatt, Charlie Jellick, Lydia Wyatt - 3 wins, 17 points

3rd: Carol Neeley, Dave Kerr, Janene Thurgood - 3 wins, 16 points



Domestic Drawn Triples (June 6)

1st: Peter Plaistowe, Steve McAdam, Roy Hayman, Des Stuck - 2.5 wins, 32 points

Onerahi Indoor Bowling Club results:



Kauri Visitors Night (June 12)

Winners: Dave Ross, Dallas Campbell, Jan Bartleet - 3 wins, 13 ends, 28 points

Runners-up: Vic Gunko, Des Taylor, Anne Walker - 2 wins, 13 ends, 19 points



Golf



Results from Sherwood Park's Mixed Vets (June 13):

Men: Patrick Buckley (37 points), John Forster (35), Rick Parker (34), Jos Groot (33), Murray Lornie (32).

Women: Beryl MacLeod (34), Cathy Lloyd (32), Sherrill Jeeves (31), Kerry Pevy (30), Mary Couper c/b (30), Pam Pasma (28).

Twos: John Forster

Closest to pins: Mirian Corbett (6), Kerry Pevy (17)