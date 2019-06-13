Under a rare bit of winter sun, Northland's young runners gave it their all at the Northland secondary schools cross-country at Barge Park on Tuesday.
Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch the action.
Long-time friends cross the line together: Tekaha Phillips from Northland College, 18, (left) and Tupari Cowan, 17, from Okaihau College at Barge Park on Tuesday. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Senior boys' race winner Jared Thomson, 18, has a well-deserved rest. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Some of Northland's best runners tear off at the start of the senior girls' race. Photo / Michael Cunningham
The junior boys wait nervously ahead of their race at Barge Park. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Rodney College's Georgia Brierly, 17, storms to a strong win in the senior girls' division. Photo / Michael Cunningham
Sport Northland's Heather Deane having a hoot and a half at the secondary schools cross country event. Photo / Michael Cunningham